修仙家族模拟器 update for 14 September 2023

20230914更新公告

修仙家族模拟器 update for 14 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.修复重复读档可能会造成存档时间变成下一旬的问题
2.修复岛屿内弟子头像可能异常的问题
3.降低教学模式下势力势力和增加速度，降低难度
4.大幅增加新手指引任务给与奖励灵石
5.降低开局势力数量和弟子数量，优化部分卡顿问题
6.预告，下次更新在18点左右，会调整各个模式下统一的条件，修复启灵自动开启问题等等

