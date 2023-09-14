 Skip to content

Elemdian Playtest update for 14 September 2023

Update Notes for 09/14/2023

Build 12184534 · Last edited by Wendy

Gameplay

  • Fix an issue cause by been killed when in the middle of a jump. Aruma would not exit jump state.

World
-Fix issue in Jurakan Island where gap between rocks could get the player stuck if fall.

