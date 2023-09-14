Share · View all patches · Build 12184245 · Last edited 14 September 2023 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy

If you are interested in keeping up to date with more information you can join the discord I have setup. https://discord.gg/Tw2cF9w.

This list does not include all the changes to the game. I have not kept track of all the subtle changes but here are most of the ones that matter.