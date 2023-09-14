 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dura Vita Online update for 14 September 2023

Patch 5.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12184245 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you are interested in keeping up to date with more information you can join the discord I have setup. https://discord.gg/Tw2cF9w.

This list does not include all the changes to the game. I have not kept track of all the subtle changes but here are most of the ones that matter.

  • Almost every item that currently isn't used in a crafting recipe has a hidden bonus to crafting. Onions for instance, when used as an additional ingredient, will provide a 20% chance to increase Health Regeneration by 20-40%. That's of course if the item you are crafting has health regeneration.

  • You now need summoning stones to fight the Archmage.

  • Created new item Summoning Stone that you can find off more difficult mobs.

  • Artifacts have a much higher chance to drop off the Archmage.

  • Fixed items not showing proper stats when crafting.

  • Added a bank increase item you can get from a quest.

  • Fixed some cooking quests.

  • Fixed weapons and armor missing part of their proc description.

  • Removed boundaries except for edge ones.

  • Added a few new monsters.

  • Made fishing quicker.

  • Updated some cooking recipes.

  • Many bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Dura Vita Content Depot 1303591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link