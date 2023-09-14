If you are interested in keeping up to date with more information you can join the discord I have setup. https://discord.gg/Tw2cF9w.
This list does not include all the changes to the game. I have not kept track of all the subtle changes but here are most of the ones that matter.
Almost every item that currently isn't used in a crafting recipe has a hidden bonus to crafting. Onions for instance, when used as an additional ingredient, will provide a 20% chance to increase Health Regeneration by 20-40%. That's of course if the item you are crafting has health regeneration.
You now need summoning stones to fight the Archmage.
Created new item Summoning Stone that you can find off more difficult mobs.
Artifacts have a much higher chance to drop off the Archmage.
Fixed items not showing proper stats when crafting.
Added a bank increase item you can get from a quest.
Fixed some cooking quests.
Fixed weapons and armor missing part of their proc description.
Removed boundaries except for edge ones.
Added a few new monsters.
Made fishing quicker.
Updated some cooking recipes.
Many bug fixes.
