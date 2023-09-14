Face off against our NEW boss, Solus!

Hey mercs,

Our Solus update is now LIVE! Our biggest feature is a brand NEW BOSS — Solus, the psychic punk! He breathes memes, and delights in hearing your screams! Dodge his psychic attacks in this new encounter!





This update brings some new content too as we reworked our first boss, now called Megin Swarm, with new swarm-y attacks and variant forms depending on which Faction you choose! We gave some of the UI a refresh as you'll see some new icons as you select your next branch in The Bast. We also slightly tweaked our enemy encounter system with a bit more randomness so every dive into The Bast will feel fresher. Speaking of freshness, we got some new beats for you as there are two new boss tracks that will light your soul up!

Do remember to review Remnants of the Rift and if you haven't yet, it's still on sale for 20% off until early next week:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1656050/Remnants_of_the_Rift/

LASTLY, we have a stream today (surprise!) to showcase this new update at 12 PM PT / 1 PM MX so watch as our team plays through and talks through some of the new changes.

Be kind and good,

Bromio

