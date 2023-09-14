Milestone 3 (v1.0.0.9)

Hi, thank you for your continued interest in Nonsensical Video Generator!
The Nonsensical Video Generator Soundtrack composed by KiwifruitDev, Bobby I Guess, and GMM2003 is now available as free additional content on Steam:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2599670/Nonsensical_Video_Generator_Soundtrack/
Please check it out when you get a chance, there are some bonus tracks as well!
This version of the software includes the following changes:
Additions:
- Added "A Nonsensical Song Yet Again" by Bobby I Guess to the main menu music queue.
- Added a Discord RPC toggle switch to the Options tab.
- Added an action bar to the left side of the content screen. This feature will be expanded upon in a future release.
Removals:
- Removed unnecessary debug output when editing settings in the Effects tab.
Bug fixes:
- Attempted to fix input issue where mouse input is ignored until the software is restarted.
- Adjusted mask overlay to be more translucent when sorting media or editing text.
- When changing library subtypes, the page indicator is now reset back to 1.
Happy generating! :)
Changed files in this update