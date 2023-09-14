Milestone 3 (v1.0.0.9)

Share · View all patches · Build 12184202 · Last edited 14 September 2023 – 23:46:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi, thank you for your continued interest in Nonsensical Video Generator!

The Nonsensical Video Generator Soundtrack composed by KiwifruitDev, Bobby I Guess, and GMM2003 is now available as free additional content on Steam:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2599670/Nonsensical_Video_Generator_Soundtrack/

Please check it out when you get a chance, there are some bonus tracks as well!

This version of the software includes the following changes:

Additions:

Added "A Nonsensical Song Yet Again" by Bobby I Guess to the main menu music queue.

Added a Discord RPC toggle switch to the Options tab.

Added an action bar to the left side of the content screen. This feature will be expanded upon in a future release.

Removals:

Removed unnecessary debug output when editing settings in the Effects tab.

Bug fixes:

Attempted to fix input issue where mouse input is ignored until the software is restarted.

Adjusted mask overlay to be more translucent when sorting media or editing text.

When changing library subtypes, the page indicator is now reset back to 1.

Need to report an issue or would like to recieve help? Join the Discord server:

https://discord.com/servers/nonsensical-video-generator-641428540486844417

Want to learn more about the software? Check out the GitHub landing page:

https://github.com/KiwifruitDev/NonsensicalVideoGenerator

Happy generating! :)