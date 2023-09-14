 Skip to content

Nonsensical Video Generator update for 14 September 2023

Milestone 3 (v1.0.0.9)

Milestone 3 (v1.0.0.9)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, thank you for your continued interest in Nonsensical Video Generator!

The Nonsensical Video Generator Soundtrack composed by KiwifruitDev, Bobby I Guess, and GMM2003 is now available as free additional content on Steam:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2599670/Nonsensical_Video_Generator_Soundtrack/
Please check it out when you get a chance, there are some bonus tracks as well!

This version of the software includes the following changes:

Additions:

  • Added "A Nonsensical Song Yet Again" by Bobby I Guess to the main menu music queue.
  • Added a Discord RPC toggle switch to the Options tab.
  • Added an action bar to the left side of the content screen. This feature will be expanded upon in a future release.

Removals:

  • Removed unnecessary debug output when editing settings in the Effects tab.

Bug fixes:

  • Attempted to fix input issue where mouse input is ignored until the software is restarted.
  • Adjusted mask overlay to be more translucent when sorting media or editing text.
  • When changing library subtypes, the page indicator is now reset back to 1.

Need to report an issue or would like to recieve help? Join the Discord server:
https://discord.com/servers/nonsensical-video-generator-641428540486844417

Want to learn more about the software? Check out the GitHub landing page:
https://github.com/KiwifruitDev/NonsensicalVideoGenerator

Happy generating! :)

