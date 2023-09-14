Update 31: Hardcore Mode Complete! (and it's my birthday today;)

The final level hardcore mode is available!

The game is now 100% complete and will be coming out of early access in a few days.

Other improvements:

-2 easter eggs have been added, as well as 2 Steam achievements

("Shredder out of order" and "Jake's spaceship")

-Difficulty rebalanced on all levels

-A bug related to a path in the craboid world has been corrected

-A problem moving the hero has been corrected on level 15 "the world of demons".

An interface bug in the color-coding of turret recycling has been corrected.

-Various collision and navigation bugs corrected