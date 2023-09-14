Update 31: Hardcore Mode Complete! (and it's my birthday today;)

The final level hardcore mode is available!
The game is now 100% complete and will be coming out of early access in a few days.
Other improvements:
-2 easter eggs have been added, as well as 2 Steam achievements
("Shredder out of order" and "Jake's spaceship")
-Difficulty rebalanced on all levels
-A bug related to a path in the craboid world has been corrected
-A problem moving the hero has been corrected on level 15 "the world of demons".
An interface bug in the color-coding of turret recycling has been corrected.
-Various collision and navigation bugs corrected
