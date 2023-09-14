Savage Gauntlet Trial 7 Arrives 09/15, 2023, at 03:00 UTC

Trial 7 of Savage Gauntlet will arrive soon!

This Trial features a boss battle with limited respawns. You will fail the Trial if your remaining respawns reaches zero.

Five players join together and battle through insurmountable odds in this extremely challenging game mode. Complete the mission within the time limit and prove yourself as an elite exofighter.

The mission objectives are fixed for the duration of each Savage Gauntlet event, so play repeatedly and look for ways to optimize your strategy and complete the mission as fast as possible. Players around the world will be competing for the fastest completion times, with special awards available for the most elite exofighters.

Trial 7 Playable Period

15/09 2023 03:00 UTC ～ 19/09 2023 02:59 UTC

09/14 2023 20:00 PDT ～ 09/18 2023 19:59 PDT

Map

Spacetime Rift



Rewards

Rank Awards

Acquisition Requirement

Complete Savage Gauntlet at least once.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Rank[/th]

[th]Condition[/th]

[th]Obtainable Award[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Master[/td]

[td]Completion time ranking in the top 20%[/td]

[td][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42523994/14f021e0c2cdb010baae8649c80fab3c22834e43.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42523994/038cedd77f60cef3833f27638fa414f5c7df9e89.png)[/url]

Gauntlet Master[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fighter[/td]

[td]Completion time ranking in the top 50%[/td]

[td][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42523994/5aa2cb346b83ede4dc4fdf42724df1eaeb1332b8.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42523994/d7f67bb61f6d8067e06cf17848462159ad584457.png)[/url]

Gauntlet Fighter[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Survivor[/td]

[td]Complete Savage Gauntlet at least once[/td]

[td][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42523994/6139702debc55d9f1e9e4ca5906657ab06eb8821.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42523994/bce9402d45e6b0b70a4b47d7cc86c979c18e3595.png)[/url]

Gauntlet Survivor[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Note: Players with high-ranking clear times can also receive the awards from lower ranks. Results will be displayed on the Main Menu after rankings are calculated. Completion time rankings vary from platform to platform. Award levels can be increased by earning multiple rank awards.

Participation Requirements

Complete the main story.

Players who have fulfilled the participation requirements will be able to join via the "Savage Gauntlet" item in the main menu.

[b][/b]

We expect all exofighters to put their best foot forward for the Savage Gauntlet.