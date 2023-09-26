Age of Empires IV - Patch 8.2.218

Today’s patch (September 26th) packs in a number of changes across the board – introducing balance updates including a rework to the Repair mechanic, stability improvements and preparing for a spooky seasonal event that kicks off next month. We’re also bringing a new map rotation to Ranked Season Five and have plans to extend the season overall (more on that in a bit!).
Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!
—The Age of Empires Team
This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!
◆Patch 8.2.218◆
#### New! Seasonal Event - Hallow's Hearth
Starting next month, you’ll be able explore a delightfully spooky biome with our latest seasonal event, Hallow’s Hearth. This event features an eerie event-exclusive biome and 10 challenges to overcome for thematic rewards. We hope you have a _hauntingly_ good time!
[quote]Hallow’s Hearth runs from **October 3rd at 10:00 am PT through November 7th at 11:59 pm PT**.
##### Seasonal Biome: Hallow's Hearth Biome
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/cdc3bc23b071ed04467dc45f072d2bd562525432.png)
A dark and spooky environment with bare earth and sinister-looking trees. The Hallow’s Hearth biome brings a sense of eeriness just beyond the fog of war! This special biome will be available for a limited time throughout the seasonal event.
##### Hallow’s Hearth Event
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/9367940792b1356804c937ebcc29bdbb9dd449a1.jpg)
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/5a9896a564f24bbe712f89439f2cc1a67b31e7c1.png)
_*The “Threatening” event challenge can be completed on any biome despite the in-game text. _
##### Login Events
[table equalcells=1][tr][td]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/8ce7597f49c87f8a0bf3407904d6d9c20396c1f7.png)[/td] [td]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/0ac18be56f4193758599aea7b1644b86d694c9ed.png)[/td] [td]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/b546bb157d6942acc044f6991564f47a93524d75.png)[/td][/tr][/table]
Don’t miss out on these login rewards, available for a limited time only!
* Cat in a Hat – October 2nd at 10am PT through October 8th at 11:59pm PT
* Pumpkin Head – October 26th at 10am PT through November 1st at 11:59pm PT
* Roses – November 2nd at 10am PT through November 7th at 11:59pm PT
##### Ranked Season Updates
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/b0100758f9fc89e784e5df035b8c3885388bde69.png)
Season Five’s Ranked Season will extend from October 23rd to **November 13th at 11:59pm PT** – enjoy the extra time to climb the ladder. Remember: For the first time Ranked Rewards will be given out based on the _highest_ rank you achieve at any point during the season!
###### Map Pool Rotation
Today’s patch also comes with a full map rotation for Ranked play, and some map-related changes for Unranked Quickmatches!
**_Unranked Quickmatch Changes _**
* Hill and Dale and Wetlands have been added to the map pool for Unranked Quickmatch.
* Unranked map downvotes increased from 5 to 7.
_1v1 Ranked Map Pool _
* Altai
* Danube River
* Dry Arabia
* Four Lakes
* Golden Heights
* High View
* Hill and Dale
* Lipany
* Prairie
_Team Ranked Map Pool _
* Dry Arabia
* Golden Heights
* Hideout
* High View
* Hill and Dale
* Lipany
* Prairie
* The Pit
* Wetlands
##### Queue Dodging
Today’s build invalidates some common forms of Queue Dodging that exploited the game’s menus and UI. The actions needed to execute these dodges can no longer be performed in-game.
[/quote]
_Please Note: As part of updating to this latest build, any saved games and observable matches made on previous builds will be unable to be loaded or replayed. _
[![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/da022369a6c7a53b9fa55351ea02932a25b9dcb3.jpg)](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/age-of-empires-iv-patch-8-2-218/)
##### :alertalert: **DISCLAIMER**
This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.
For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our [social channels](https://twitter.com/ageofempires).
