 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition update for 26 September 2023

Age of Empires IV - Patch 8.2.218

Share · View all patches · Build 12184001 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Today’s patch (September 26th) packs in a number of changes across the board – introducing balance updates including a rework to the Repair mechanic, stability improvements and preparing for a spooky seasonal event that kicks off next month. We’re also bringing a new map rotation to Ranked Season Five and have plans to extend the season overall (more on that in a bit!).

💬 DISCUSS: Official Forum
💬 DISCUSS: Steam Forum
🗣 JOIN: Official Discord
Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!

—The Age of Empires Team

This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!


---```

◆Patch 8.2.218◆


>   
#### New! Seasonal Event - Hallow's Hearth


Starting next month, you’ll be able explore a delightfully spooky biome with our latest seasonal event, Hallow’s Hearth. This event features an eerie event-exclusive biome and 10 challenges to overcome for thematic rewards.  We hope you have a _hauntingly_ good time!  
[quote]Hallow’s Hearth runs from **October 3rd at 10:00 am PT through November 7th at 11:59 pm PT**.  
>   
##### Seasonal Biome: Hallow's Hearth Biome


![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/cdc3bc23b071ed04467dc45f072d2bd562525432.png)  
A dark and spooky environment with bare earth and sinister-looking trees. The Hallow’s Hearth biome brings a sense of eeriness just beyond the fog of war! This special biome will be available for a limited time throughout the seasonal event.  
> 

##### Hallow’s Hearth Event


![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/9367940792b1356804c937ebcc29bdbb9dd449a1.jpg)

![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/5a9896a564f24bbe712f89439f2cc1a67b31e7c1.png)  
_*The “Threatening” event challenge can be completed on any biome despite the in-game text. _

> 

##### Login Events

[table equalcells=1][tr][td]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/8ce7597f49c87f8a0bf3407904d6d9c20396c1f7.png)[/td] [td]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/0ac18be56f4193758599aea7b1644b86d694c9ed.png)[/td] [td]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/b546bb157d6942acc044f6991564f47a93524d75.png)[/td][/tr][/table]  
Don’t miss out on these login rewards, available for a limited time only!   

* Cat in a Hat – October 2nd at 10am PT through October 8th at 11:59pm PT   
* Pumpkin Head – October 26th at 10am PT through November 1st at 11:59pm PT   
* Roses – November 2nd at 10am PT through November 7th at 11:59pm PT 


> 

##### Ranked Season Updates


![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/b0100758f9fc89e784e5df035b8c3885388bde69.png)  
Season Five’s Ranked Season will extend from October 23rd to **November 13th at 11:59pm PT** – enjoy the extra time to climb the ladder. Remember:  For the first time Ranked Rewards will be given out based on the _highest_ rank you achieve at any point during the season! 


###### Map Pool Rotation

Today’s patch also comes with a full map rotation for Ranked play, and some map-related changes for Unranked Quickmatches! 

**_Unranked Quickmatch Changes _**  

* Hill and Dale and Wetlands have been added to the map pool for Unranked Quickmatch.   
* Unranked map downvotes increased from 5 to 7. 

_1v1 Ranked Map Pool _  

* Altai  
* Danube River   
* Dry Arabia   
* Four Lakes   
* Golden Heights   
* High View   
* Hill and Dale   
* Lipany    
* Prairie  

_Team Ranked Map Pool _  

* Dry Arabia   
* Golden Heights   
* Hideout   
* High View   
* Hill and Dale   
* Lipany   
* Prairie   
* The Pit   
* Wetlands 


>   
##### Queue Dodging 

Today’s build invalidates some common forms of Queue Dodging that exploited the game’s menus and UI. The actions needed to execute these dodges can no longer be performed in-game. 

[/quote]  
_Please Note: As part of updating to this latest build, any saved games and observable matches made on previous builds will be unable to be loaded or replayed. _

> **This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!**

[![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/da022369a6c7a53b9fa55351ea02932a25b9dcb3.jpg)](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/age-of-empires-iv-patch-8-2-218/)  
>   
##### :alertalert: **DISCLAIMER**  
This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.

For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our [social channels](https://twitter.com/ageofempires).

Changed files in this update

Cardinal Retail Content Depot 1466861
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail French Depot Depot 1466862
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Brazilian Portuguese Depot Depot 1466863
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail German Depot Depot 1466864
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Italian Depot Depot 1466865
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Japanese Depot Depot 1466866
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Korean Depot Depot 1466867
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Latin American Spanish Depot Depot 1466868
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Simplified Chinese Depot Depot 1466869
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail English Depot Depot 1668576
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Spanish Depot Depot 1668577
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Russian Depot Depot 1668578
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Traditional Chinese Depot Depot 1668579
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Turkish Depot Depot 1670951
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Vietnamese Depot Depot 1670952
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1670953 Depot 1670953
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1670954 Depot 1670954
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1670955 Depot 1670955
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1670956 Depot 1670956
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1670957 Depot 1670957
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1670958 Depot 1670958
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1670959 Depot 1670959
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1670960 Depot 1670960
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1670961 Depot 1670961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1670962 Depot 1670962
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link