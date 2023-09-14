 Skip to content

Love In The Dark update for 14 September 2023

游戏内语音现已上线 In game voice is now online

Patchnotes via Steam Community

现在游戏内语音默认打开，按V切换打开关闭。如果不喜欢语音可以在游戏设置多人语音里面永久关闭。如果有任何问题请通过QQ群和我们联系。
The voice in the game is now on by default, press V to switch on and off. If you don't like voice, you can permanently turn it off in the game settings for multiplayer voice. If you have any questions, please contact us through QQ group.

