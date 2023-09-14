- We've added translations for the camera control buttons, making it more accessible (Thanks: Osman);
- In the final round topic presentation, you'll notice a smoother experience as the cells now roll out one by one;
- We've addressed the issue where users sometimes felt that their button presses weren't properly registered. You should no longer encounter this problem;
- Lastly, we've made some camera and visual updates to enhance your overall experience
Party Quiz update for 14 September 2023
Version 0.15.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2024071 Depot 2024071
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update