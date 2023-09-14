 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Party Quiz update for 14 September 2023

Version 0.15.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12183723 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We've added translations for the camera control buttons, making it more accessible (Thanks: Osman);
  • In the final round topic presentation, you'll notice a smoother experience as the cells now roll out one by one;
  • We've addressed the issue where users sometimes felt that their button presses weren't properly registered. You should no longer encounter this problem;
  • Lastly, we've made some camera and visual updates to enhance your overall experience

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2024071 Depot 2024071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link