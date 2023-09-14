Public Beta Patch Notes: September 13th, 2023

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes for the public beta branch:

New Music Tracks:

Added 3 new music tracks for the different game endings.

New Accessibility Options:

These new settings should hopefully help players with colorblindness and other visual impairments. These settings can be found in the options menu.

Added custom Worm "ping" color settings.

Added a toggle for the "first-person Worm mouth" visuals when playing Worm (The teeth/mouth around the camera).

Vanilla Mode:

Added "Vanilla Mode" in the match settings. This is the classic Wormtown gameplay, with no Pardner Kit Items or additional Worm Abilities. You can find the checkbox for Vanilla Mode in Match Settings.

Note: The Worm still has Sonar Scream.

Misc. Changes:

Cactus Seeds now spawn small barrel cactuses when thrown close to the train (The tall cactuses still spawn when not close to train). This should help with Pardner's blocking the train doors with cactuses.

Chosen Worm abilities will save between lobbies. (Will reset when you relaunch the game.)

Added Vsync option in the Resolution dropdown.

Made the Orange spectrum in the color picker more "orangey".

Misc. Bug Fixes:

Fixed Worms getting stuck in place while eating chairs.

Additional Camera fixes when exiting menus and quickchat.

Fixed cosmetics not saving in the Friend's Pass.

Added safeguards for altering Pardner cosmetic save files.

Fixed "Player Left" messages popping up when someone attempts to join a full game.

Fixed desynced Buildings in the Tutorial maps.

Fixed a latency related bug where players could add multiple duplicates of an item into their inventory.

I'm hoping this will be the last Beta Update before the new content is pushed to the main version sometime in the next few days. (Assuming there's no dire bug that show up between then and now!)

Thanks again for everyone checking out the new content and all of the valuable feedback :D

