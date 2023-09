In the update on September 13, 2023, we have fixed a bug that caused the order of the problem list to become incorrect.

Furthermore, as a result of this fix, some problems that were already cleared and some problems that were already fused may revert to their pre-cleared state.

We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to users who have already cleared these problems.

We kindly ask for your continued support of Logiart Grimoire.