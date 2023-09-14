 Skip to content

Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test update for 14 September 2023

Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test Patch 1 [572802]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, thank you for playing! You are all helping us make this game better. We've just put out a hotfix that solves the most common crashes and softlock situations that we have been seeing - it should solve many of the issues you have been running into.

