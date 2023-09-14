Hello everyone, thank you for playing! You are all helping us make this game better. We've just put out a hotfix that solves the most common crashes and softlock situations that we have been seeing - it should solve many of the issues you have been running into.
Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test update for 14 September 2023
Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test Patch 1 [572802]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2451741 Depot 2451741
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update