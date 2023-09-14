 Skip to content

Isolationist Nightclub Simulator update for 14 September 2023

Version 1.09

Build 12183353

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Well, if there was an achievement for world's slowest update, I just unlocked it. After stating that I would add an option to reverse the mouse axis shortly after launch, I disappeared from this game for 2 years. I won't go into all the boring details here, but it involves some some real life inconveniences like moving house multiple times, failed backups, and new computers. It may not be much but I finally got around to a few of these changes, like:

  • Added mouse Y-axis reverse option
  • Optimised load times
  • Reduced install size
  • Fixed issue with some light effects switching off
  • Fixed issue with mushrooms getting stuck on pickup

I am still working on optimising the game and hope to have another update in less than 2 years...

