Version 1.09

Well, if there was an achievement for world's slowest update, I just unlocked it. After stating that I would add an option to reverse the mouse axis shortly after launch, I disappeared from this game for 2 years. I won't go into all the boring details here, but it involves some some real life inconveniences like moving house multiple times, failed backups, and new computers. It may not be much but I finally got around to a few of these changes, like:

Added mouse Y-axis reverse option

Optimised load times

Reduced install size

Fixed issue with some light effects switching off

Fixed issue with mushrooms getting stuck on pickup

I am still working on optimising the game and hope to have another update in less than 2 years...