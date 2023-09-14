Patch 1.0.2e | Rebinding fix
Summary:
Hello, been bit since another patch. I’m still working on the next patch but a bug for controller has been reported and as it stops the game from being playable. I’m pushing out a fix for that which also includes some small changes and fixes as well.
Details Below
__
New
- New descriptions for locked content so people don’t get stuck with how to unlock anything
- Overhaul on the backend for rebinding keys.
- This is in the hopes it adds extra compatibility for different type of controllers. Rather than looking for a controller and listening, it now looks to see if anything plugged in and if there’s vector2’s and axis’s outputs that’s not the currently used mouse.
Changes
- Trains health has been reduced by 50%
- AI Me262 LOD has been increased to make it visible at further distances
Bug Fixes
- TBD payloads not equipping the correct payload preset
- Measurements resting per mission
- Fixed a bug where the controller key bind panel wasn’t displaying
Changed files in this update