Patch 1.0.2e | Rebinding fix

Summary:

Hello, been bit since another patch. I’m still working on the next patch but a bug for controller has been reported and as it stops the game from being playable. I’m pushing out a fix for that which also includes some small changes and fixes as well.

Details Below

New

New descriptions for locked content so people don’t get stuck with how to unlock anything

Overhaul on the backend for rebinding keys.

This is in the hopes it adds extra compatibility for different type of controllers. Rather than looking for a controller and listening, it now looks to see if anything plugged in and if there’s vector2’s and axis’s outputs that’s not the currently used mouse.

Changes

Trains health has been reduced by 50%

AI Me262 LOD has been increased to make it visible at further distances

Bug Fixes