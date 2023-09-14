 Skip to content

Vincemus - Air Combat update for 14 September 2023

Patch 1.0.2e | Rebinding fix

Summary:

Hello, been bit since another patch. I’m still working on the next patch but a bug for controller has been reported and as it stops the game from being playable. I’m pushing out a fix for that which also includes some small changes and fixes as well.

Details Below
__
New

  • New descriptions for locked content so people don’t get stuck with how to unlock anything
  • Overhaul on the backend for rebinding keys.
  • This is in the hopes it adds extra compatibility for different type of controllers. Rather than looking for a controller and listening, it now looks to see if anything plugged in and if there’s vector2’s and axis’s outputs that’s not the currently used mouse.

Changes

  • Trains health has been reduced by 50%
  • AI Me262 LOD has been increased to make it visible at further distances

Bug Fixes

  • TBD payloads not equipping the correct payload preset
  • Measurements resting per mission
  • Fixed a bug where the controller key bind panel wasn’t displaying

