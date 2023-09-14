Release Candidate 0.24.0 - Chainguns!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Cosmoteer release candidate 0.24.0 is now available for testing! (See this post for info on how to test release candidates.)

This release candidate adds the long-awaited "Chaingun", a powerful rotary cannon that increases its rate of fire the longer it shoots and hides behind a protective shell while not shooting. Additional ammunition magazines can be attached to increase its duration and rate of fire.

This release candidate also has a good number of other quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, and new modding features.

Thanks for testing!

RC1: