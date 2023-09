This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey mercs,

Time to get good or get wrecked as a new foe is coming your way in tomorrow's update! This update has been something Bromio has been working hard on in the last few months, and we're very excited to show you what we have in store tomorrow.

ICYMI: Remnants of the Rift is still on sale for 20% off until Sept 18:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1656050/Remnants_of_the_Rift/

We will share more deets tomorrow!

Bromio