0.6.402 BETA for Grand Library Bug

A beta build has been deployed for players stuck on step 2 of the Hephaes book Grand Library quest.
To opt into a beta, right click Cross of Auria from the games list
Click Properties
Click the Betas tab
Enter, without the quotations: "coatest001glib"
Press "Opt in"
Let the update download.
From here, continue past this part of the quest, then save.
At this point, it's recommended to go back to the Betas tab and using the drop down menu select None from the beta builds list. This will put you on the retail branch of the game.
A significant number of planned but unreleased changes are included with this beta, and are therefore untested and unfinalized. Details below.
This will be launched to the Retail version of the game once the changes are tested and finalized. This beta exists as a temporary workaround for the potential Grand Library progress bug.
0.6.402 [Build #149, Release Date: September 13, 2023]
Bug Reports:
- The fastest way to report a bug is on Discord @ https://discord.gg/Ur4GdaKxPD.
New:
- Added a new armor type - Talisman - to control equipment per character. This item combines their ability to equip certain weapon and armor types from their Actor and default Class page and makes them permanent to the character. This armor, once equipped, can not be removed. It will be auto equipped to every character once they join the party or enter a new map with the Updates event. This code will stop trying to run once all seven base characters have their Talismans equipped. Equip controls have been removed from Actors and character-specific Classes.
--- Ex: Ruby can always equip a Sword and Medium Armor regardless of what class she changes to. Eurus can always equip a Scythe, etc.
Fixes:
- Adjusted some non-comforming quest reward text to align with the general format.
- Fixed a veil crystal that could be collected infinitely in the first map.
- Potentially fixed an issue where the Hephaes book quest in the Grand Library could not be continued on the third step, resulting in a crash.
Updates & Changes:
- Quest Log add-on has been disabled and removed from the menu.. Many of the quest log prompts have been removed. Remaining prompts will be removed as found.
- Alternate outfit Miles & Riley change and compensation is now conducted through the Updates event instead of in the Veil, and will happen anywhere the Update event is present.
- Removed battle tower Armor from the game data.
- Disabled ProfileStatusPage plugin and removed Profile Text data from Actors.
- Paladin class renamed Stormchaser.
- Arcanist class renamed Arcane Mage.
- Wind Reaver class renamed Reaver.
- Wind Warrior class renamed Zephyrite.
DLC: Yuelslain's Village:
- The Amaya and Eurus specific versions of the D-Frostslayer class are no longer available.
- The NPCs in the area now tell Ruby what to do instead of relying on the Quest Log.
- Scattered save points throughout the area.
Frostslayer Class:
- No longer adds an equippable weapon or armor type.
- Allows the use of Skills and Magic.
- Increases evasion by 3%, critical chance by 7%, and MP Regeneration by 5%. Has a default accuracy of 97%.
- Learns new abilities at level 2, 4, 7, 10, 12, 15, 20, 25, 27, 40, 42, 50, 62.
- Adds "Ice-Killer" element to normal attacks which does 200% damage against select ice-type enemies and regular damage to other enemies.
Notes & Known Issues:
- This was deployed as an emergency response to a bug report. Other issues may arise.
- DLC area updates may not be pushed alongside, in spite of this patch's notes.
