0.6.402 BETA for Grand Library Bug

A beta build has been deployed for players stuck on step 2 of the Hephaes book Grand Library quest.

To opt into a beta, right click Cross of Auria from the games list

Click Properties

Click the Betas tab

Enter, without the quotations: "coatest001glib"

Press "Opt in"

Let the update download.

From here, continue past this part of the quest, then save.

At this point, it's recommended to go back to the Betas tab and using the drop down menu select None from the beta builds list. This will put you on the retail branch of the game.

A significant number of planned but unreleased changes are included with this beta, and are therefore untested and unfinalized. Details below.

This will be launched to the Retail version of the game once the changes are tested and finalized. This beta exists as a temporary workaround for the potential Grand Library progress bug.

0.6.402 [Build #149, Release Date: September 13, 2023]

