New Update

Dolby Atmos® Sound Quality. All Sounds in the game is now with Dolby Atmos® Quality.

Blood splash spawns away from hit characters, like if it was in realtime, to give more actions on shooting players. Can be turned off in Graphic Settings.

Change Volume of SFX and Speech Voice. You can change SFX and Speech Voice Volume in Audio Settings.

Player Report after end Match. See the details of your progress in the current Match.

Dolby Atmos®

Game sound quality is now from Dolby Atmos®. Discover an improved sound quality with Dolby Atmos®. For headsets, it is recommended to use Dolby Access, which will give you the perfect sound quality from Dolby Atmos® for your Headset, which can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store. Link: Microsoft Store

Blood splash

The game now has Blood Splash! When you shoot a player/Bot, there will be Blood Splash on the floor and on walls, as well as other objects. If the one you hit is close enough to a wall and objects, Blood Splash will come off walls, or other objects. If not, it will only get on the floor. This may seem bad to some people and therefore it can be disabled in settings under Effect Settings. Blood Splash comes in different forms depending on how you hit and what you hit on a player/Bots. Therefore, you will experience that it looks different, and in different sizes.







Player Report

Player Report! After completing the Match, you can now click on the Report button and see your progress in that Match. Among other things, you can see how far you are to the next Rank. See how many you've killed, assists and more. You can also track how many XP you have gained in the current Match. Player Report is still under development and more features will be added to Player Report. The Player Report is intended for you to be able to follow your progress for each Match.

Hot fix

Fix of Texture issues. Continue Texture issues has been fixed, this has been tested over many times and now works as it should do from the beging.

Fix of Shadow. Some shadows had issues, and that has been fixed now.

Fix of Bomb barrel not spawning. Bomb barrel not spawning in Play Ground issues has been fixed.

Fix of Teammate Commands. Teammate Commands issues has been fixed. Teammate can now help player when players need them without issues. Teammate will not respons if: Dead, too busy or is shooting enemies. In that cause, they will say 'Negative'.

Fix of MiniMap. MiniMap overlapping issues has been fixed.

Fix of Collision. Collision issues has been fixed.

Fix of Missing Mesh. Missing Mesh in Battle Strength has been fixed.

Fix of UI. UI issues has been fixed.

Fix of Controller Axis. Controller Axis issues has been fixed.

Fix of Bots not moving. Bots not moving from start in PlayGround issues has been fixed.

Fix of Lobby Room Text.Lobby Room Text issues has been fixed.

That's all for today! Have a wonderful evening, until we meet again!

MT Games Interactive Team

