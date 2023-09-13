 Skip to content

Programming Without Coding Technology 2.0 update for 13 September 2023

Better Form Designer

Build 12183074 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello

In this little update we revised the Form Designer implementation.

Now we can open the MenuBar editor without problems.

Thanks!

