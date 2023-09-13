 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Karting Superstars update for 13 September 2023

Update 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12183051 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • AI driver mods now load in Free Play and Kartcade.
  • AI driver mod example files are now written to disk when playing Free Play and Kartcade.
  • Added a random track option to Free Play and Custom Lobbies.
  • Fixed a few small presentation issues on Hidden Lake.
  • Ghosting visuals now work correctly in online races.
  • Tony Kanaan's helmet now ghosts correctly.
  • AI behaviour on Centrifuge has been tweaked.
  • The game's theme song now fades out at the end.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2503221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link