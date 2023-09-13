- AI driver mods now load in Free Play and Kartcade.
- AI driver mod example files are now written to disk when playing Free Play and Kartcade.
- Added a random track option to Free Play and Custom Lobbies.
- Fixed a few small presentation issues on Hidden Lake.
- Ghosting visuals now work correctly in online races.
- Tony Kanaan's helmet now ghosts correctly.
- AI behaviour on Centrifuge has been tweaked.
- The game's theme song now fades out at the end.
Karting Superstars update for 13 September 2023
Update 1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
