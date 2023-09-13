Added the function to abandon a match during an online match.
Fixed a problem that may have caused network errors.
Fixed a bug that caused the freeze when a specific card was copied.
Fixed other minor bugs.
Puzzline update for 13 September 2023
V1.4.7: Mini Update
