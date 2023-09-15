Improved Visuals & HUGE Table Creator Update

Main Game:

Existing Table Visual Improvements:

Pirate DLC:

Improved Anchor Destruction Effects

Improved Pirate Ship Steering Wheel Destruction Effects

Japan DLC:

Improved Bamboo Destruction Effects

Valentine’s DLC:

Improved Muffin & Cupcake Destruction Effects

Egypt DLC:

Improved Sand Wall Destruction Effects

Forest Tables:

Improved Bush Rollover Effects

Improved Bush Hole Effects

GUI/Menus:

The Play/Start button is now highlighted as the default option when initially loading a table.

Unselected buttons now slightly darker.

Added a glow effect to the in-table Round Buttons (Start/Play, Leaderboards, Quit, View Table)

Added a reflective trim effect to various menu backgrounds & headers

Added various VFX to the main menu

Fixed the colorblind options dropdown using the incorrect localization/translation options

Fixed an issue where some menu options were un-navigate-able using the gamepad in the settings menu.

Fixed an issue where some menu options were un-navigate-able using the gamepad in the leaderboards menu.

Customization Screen:

Improved many cosmetic & hat icons

Fixed a bug where if a ball other than Roxy was being used, the initial loading of the screen might make certain options be un-selectable.

Fixed a bug where the magic trail toggle was unresponsive.

Magical Meadows & Wonderful Willows:

Minor performance improvements

Table Creator:

Mission/Trial Creator!

Create, Edit & Delete Missions/Trials



This was a long time in the making and I have also tried to write a comprehensive guide/documentation and a video on how it all works which I will provide links to at the bottom. I have put this off due to finding a lot of bugs along the way, but I believe it is now bug free and working as intended. If you are experiencing issues or encounter anything abnormal, please let me know and I will investigate. It is a very complex system and while I have done my best to make sure everything is in 100% perfect working order; I cannot guarantee that it is.



Create Trial:

DMD/LCD Text (Mission Title & Descriptions), DMD/LCD Animations, Mission Completion Sounds, Mission Mechanics, Number of times to interact with mechanics to complete a mission, Number of mission parts (1 or 2), Mission Rewards (Points & Bonuses), Resetting the mission on losing a ball toggle.

Edit Trial:

Select from a list of any of the trials which you have previously created. This will present you with a screen that is identical to the new trial screen, except now you are making modifications to a previously existing trial instead of starting from scratch.



Delete Trial:

The initial screen will be identical to the edit trial screen; selecting from a list of any of the trials which you have previously created. From here, you can delete the trial from the table itself. This will allow you to free up the mechanics associated with that trial and re-assign them to new or pre-existing trials.



As expected, trials can also be saved/loaded with the tables that you create.



Documentation is found here:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3001078063



Video to be found here:







What’s next: