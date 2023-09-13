 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MotorCubs RC update for 13 September 2023

Windows Build 579 - New Audio Effect, Audio Balancing

Share · View all patches · Build 12182588 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Impact Effects for Compact, Sport, Mud Plugger and Titan vehicle classes.
  • New RC Car Motor Effects for Compact, Sport, Mud Plugger and Titan vehicle classes.
  • Rebalanced vehicle audio volumes per effect.
  • Rebalanced Granite God Mesa crowd volume.
  • Rebalanced Granite God Mesa reverb zones.
  • Lower volume of Leave You Far Behind on Granite God Mesa.
  • Updated Good graphics performance setting to allow 1 additional light.
  • Raised the Body Colliders for Granite Wildcat and Wildcat XT.
  • Reimported all textures to be 2K resolution across the board.
  • Additional foliage and bleachers added to level Dive in the Hive.
  • More consistent placement of reflection probes in Dive in the Hive.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2241761 Depot 2241761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link