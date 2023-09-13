- New Impact Effects for Compact, Sport, Mud Plugger and Titan vehicle classes.
- New RC Car Motor Effects for Compact, Sport, Mud Plugger and Titan vehicle classes.
- Rebalanced vehicle audio volumes per effect.
- Rebalanced Granite God Mesa crowd volume.
- Rebalanced Granite God Mesa reverb zones.
- Lower volume of Leave You Far Behind on Granite God Mesa.
- Updated Good graphics performance setting to allow 1 additional light.
- Raised the Body Colliders for Granite Wildcat and Wildcat XT.
- Reimported all textures to be 2K resolution across the board.
- Additional foliage and bleachers added to level Dive in the Hive.
- More consistent placement of reflection probes in Dive in the Hive.
MotorCubs RC update for 13 September 2023
Windows Build 579 - New Audio Effect, Audio Balancing
Patchnotes via Steam Community
