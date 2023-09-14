The Space Update is out

Hello folks! I'm glad to announce that the Space Update is finally available.

In this update we focused on adding new things to make the world more alive in the air including airships, space shuttles and the construction of a big space cruiser that you can activate to send humans to other planets.

Experience you worlds at night with the new night/day cycle and see you cities like never before.

What's new?

Tiles now have different colors and blend nicely with each other

Added more mountain colors so they better fit with their surroundings

Added a night/day cycle

Added lights on all buildings and ships so they looks better at night

Changed the audio ambience system to make different sounds at night

Industrial, modern and futuristic cities are now able to build airports

Added airships trading between airports

Added Pirate airships plundering trading airships

Added a new titanium mine

Modern and futuristic cities are now able to build spaceports

Added space shuttles providing resources to space stations

Humans are now able to colonize the moon

The color of the moon is now saved properly. You can still use terrain miracle on the moon to customize it even if the moon has been colonized.

Added a new disaster : Meteor

The player can grab the meteor before it reach a city and throw it where he wants

The volcano is now creating basalt tiles instead of empty tiles

Futuristic cities are now able to build a space construction site

The space construction site will build a space cruiser with the resources provided by space shuttles

Allow the player to start the launch sequence of the space cruiser by touching it

Humans should no longer walk slightly above ground level

Added new achievements

Various performance improvements

Fixed bhaptics integration

The Deisim logo will no longer destroy buildings when it explodes after loading a saved world

Cities should no longer ask for clothes

Airships navigate at different heights

Cities will no longer ask for 0/0 resources when their current stock for that resource is zero but they will ask with the right max value for the resource

Medieval cities are now building medieval ports instead of classical ones

Mountains are no longer slightly above the floor

Trade ships and airships now plan their commercial route faster

Reduce the volume of all the kingdoms notifications

Most kingdoms notifications are no longer reducing the volume of other game sounds

The nordic classical cities are now building villages properly

Fix : Animals no longer survive volcanic eruptions

What's next?

We hope you will enjoy this new update. There is still more to come for Deisim! We are also working on a new awesome VR strategy game and we can't wait to tell you more about this one so stay tuned and follow us on social medias :

Thank you again folks. Your continued support and passion have been invaluable to us, and we are committed to ensuring you have a stellar experience with the Space Update.

Myron