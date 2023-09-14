The Space Update is out
Hello folks! I'm glad to announce that the Space Update is finally available.
In this update we focused on adding new things to make the world more alive in the air including airships, space shuttles and the construction of a big space cruiser that you can activate to send humans to other planets.
Experience you worlds at night with the new night/day cycle and see you cities like never before.
What's new?
- Tiles now have different colors and blend nicely with each other
- Added more mountain colors so they better fit with their surroundings
- Added a night/day cycle
- Added lights on all buildings and ships so they looks better at night
- Changed the audio ambience system to make different sounds at night
- Industrial, modern and futuristic cities are now able to build airports
- Added airships trading between airports
- Added Pirate airships plundering trading airships
- Added a new titanium mine
- Modern and futuristic cities are now able to build spaceports
- Added space shuttles providing resources to space stations
- Humans are now able to colonize the moon
- The color of the moon is now saved properly. You can still use terrain miracle on the moon to customize it even if the moon has been colonized.
- Added a new disaster : Meteor
- The player can grab the meteor before it reach a city and throw it where he wants
- The volcano is now creating basalt tiles instead of empty tiles
- Futuristic cities are now able to build a space construction site
- The space construction site will build a space cruiser with the resources provided by space shuttles
- Allow the player to start the launch sequence of the space cruiser by touching it
- Humans should no longer walk slightly above ground level
- Added new achievements
- Various performance improvements
- Fixed bhaptics integration
- The Deisim logo will no longer destroy buildings when it explodes after loading a saved world
- Cities should no longer ask for clothes
- Airships navigate at different heights
- Cities will no longer ask for 0/0 resources when their current stock for that resource is zero but they will ask with the right max value for the resource
- Medieval cities are now building medieval ports instead of classical ones
- Mountains are no longer slightly above the floor
- Trade ships and airships now plan their commercial route faster
- Reduce the volume of all the kingdoms notifications
- Most kingdoms notifications are no longer reducing the volume of other game sounds
- The nordic classical cities are now building villages properly
- Fix : Animals no longer survive volcanic eruptions
What's next?
We hope you will enjoy this new update. There is still more to come for Deisim! We are also working on a new awesome VR strategy game and we can't wait to tell you more about this one so stay tuned and follow us on social medias :
Discord : https://discord.deisim.com
Tiktok : https://tiktok.com/@myrongamesvr
Instagram : https://instagram.com/myrongamesvr
Facebook : https://facebook.com/MyronGamesVR
Twitter/X : https://twitter.com/MyronGamesVR
Thank you again folks. Your continued support and passion have been invaluable to us, and we are committed to ensuring you have a stellar experience with the Space Update.
Myron
