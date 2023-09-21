Season 2 Patch Note 1.2.1.0

Hi Coaches,
Please find below all the changes that this new season brings:
New Features
- Blood Pass: A new Blood Pass is now available.
- New Faction: Which one? You will know soon enough!
- Spectator Mode: You can now spectate ongoing games using the "Live" tab, accessible from the Community and Competitions menus.
- Activities Tab: Check out the new Activities tab in your manager profile to keep track of your played games.
- New Starplayers: Gobbler Grimlich joins the starplayers lineup, along with Anqi Panqi and Glotl Stop, available for offline play.
- New Teams: Lizardmen and The new Faction are now available for offline play if you've unlocked them online.
Visual Improvements
- Referee Issue: Fixed a problem where referees would sometimes obstruct the dice wheels.
- Player Animations: Addressed numerous minor player animation issues.
Menu Enhancements
- AI Reporting: You can no longer report AI teams for inappropriate content. Trolls.
- Recruitment Menu: Made several minor changes, fixed tooltips, and improved tile visuals.
- Controller Softlocks: Resolved rare softlock issues when using a controller in the menu.
- Customization Menus: Fixed an issue where players would briefly appear floating for a few frames.
- League Loading: Fixed an issue preventing the loading of certain leagues.
- Team Value Update: Team Value now updates instantly when firing a player.
- Competition Progress: Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented progress in manually activated competitions.
- Options Menu Navigation: Addressed minor navigation issues in the options menu when using a controller.
Match Improvements
- Controller's Inspect Mode: Fixed an issue with the controller's inspect mode during the Inducements phase.
- Panning Settings: Corrected an issue with panning settings when switching between a controller and a mouse.
- Coin Toss: Removed the selection outline of players during the coin toss to avoid revealing the result.
- Nurgle Teams: Fixed an issue where Nurgle teams had access to the wandering apothecary inducement.
- Claw Skill: Addressed an issue with the claw skill being active when a player was the target of a block.
- Controller Navigation: Fixed many navigation issues with a controller when reconnecting to a match in certain situations.
- Softlocks: Resolved softlock scenarios related to team re-rolls during Jump Over with Leap skill and interactions between On The Ball and Shadowing skills.
Miscellaneous
- Graphical Corruption: Fixed an issue that could cause graphical corruption during splash screens when launching the game.
- AI Improvements: Made minor improvements to AI behavior.
- AI Team Skills: Addressed issues where generated AI teams in competitions sometimes had incorrect skills.
- Hotseat Mode: Fixed some reconnection issues in hotseat mode.
- Controller Behavior: Improved controller behavior when moving the camera in a straight direction, reducing unwanted movements.
- Trophy Unlocking: Fixed the "What is your profession?" trophy not unlocking on certain platforms.
Official Ladder Changes
- Best Results Tracking: The official ladder now keeps track of your best results from the previous and current season, allowing you to start with new teams in higher divisions than bronze (soft reset).
- TV Limit: The official ladder now has a maximum Team Value (TV) of 2,000,000. If your team exceeds this value, you'll need to lower it before searching for an opponent. Note that you cannot modify your team while queuing.
