1，现在吸引物品的距离更远，减少了跑图的时间。
2，妖鬼掉落特殊材料几率增加
2，妖鬼掉落神秘钥匙几率增加
3，第三关击杀妖鬼后出现“窃格瓦拉”几率增加
4，第三关“窃格瓦拉”售卖双鱼玉佩几率增加
5，新增神武武器【恐惧爆弹】，玩家拥有特殊物品【爆弹】后“爆弹王”有4％或8％[拥有契约魔书]的几率掉落
6，在角色进入传送门时请勿对话，会造成卡死的BUG
有任何疑问/BUG反馈/体验不佳请添加官方交流群：327097494
只管战斗 Unorthodox game update for 13 September 2023
重要更新！请查看！
