Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 13 September 2023

Release Notes for 9/13/2023

Build 12182426 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ MAPS ]

  • Various bug fixes and tweaks for all shipped maps

[ GAMEPLAY ]

  • Various fixes for molotov/incendiary grenades
  • Various fixes for smoke grenades
  • Fixed damage indicators for fire damage
  • Adjusted first-person sniper contrails to reflect shot accuracy
  • Various adjustments to lag compensation
  • Replaced player elevation indicators on the radar with look directions

[ PREMIER MATCHMAKING ]

  • Various bug fixes and tweaks to UI elements

[ SOUND ]

  • Audio mix changes and tweaks
  • Lowered occlusion and distance effects for gunfire, footsteps and reloads
  • Slight increase to stereo spread
  • Fixed a bug where incorrect footstep and jump land sounds would play on elevated edges
  • Fixed a bug where music would stop playing at the end of deathmatch

[ MISC ]

  • Changed armor number in buy menu from amount you currently have to amount you can buy
  • Various fixes for weapon finishes, gloves, and stickers
  • Water rendering performance improvements
  • Added nametag positions for all knife models
  • Allow adjusting individual player voice volumes
  • Various HUD bug fixes and tweaks
  • Added option to disallow animated avatars

