Release Notes for 9/13/2023

[ MAPS ]
- Various bug fixes and tweaks for all shipped maps
[ GAMEPLAY ]
- Various fixes for molotov/incendiary grenades
- Various fixes for smoke grenades
- Fixed damage indicators for fire damage
- Adjusted first-person sniper contrails to reflect shot accuracy
- Various adjustments to lag compensation
- Replaced player elevation indicators on the radar with look directions
[ PREMIER MATCHMAKING ]
- Various bug fixes and tweaks to UI elements
[ SOUND ]
- Audio mix changes and tweaks
- Lowered occlusion and distance effects for gunfire, footsteps and reloads
- Slight increase to stereo spread
- Fixed a bug where incorrect footstep and jump land sounds would play on elevated edges
- Fixed a bug where music would stop playing at the end of deathmatch
[ MISC ]
- Changed armor number in buy menu from amount you currently have to amount you can buy
- Various fixes for weapon finishes, gloves, and stickers
- Water rendering performance improvements
- Added nametag positions for all knife models
- Allow adjusting individual player voice volumes
- Various HUD bug fixes and tweaks
- Added option to disallow animated avatars
Changed files in this update