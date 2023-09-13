Beta 1.2 is now available for playtesting!

Here are the patch notes for Beta 1.2:
- Added new Boons, Essences, and Blessings (some featuring BEES)
- Some Boons now scale with the level of the currently controlled creature
- Homing ranged attacks no longer follow you across the map when teleporting large distances
- If you spend any Anima to level up your Symbiont creature, it will become a Follower when you leave it
- Special Waves and Events will occur more often now
- Slightly lowered Rockling base Health, increased Defense
- Slightly Gloom Shard damage, increased Freeze duration
- Blood of Gaea (basic heal) now heals nearby friendly units in addition to the player controlled creature
- Fullscreen Windowed mode no longer shows behind the Windows taskbar
- Several UI fixes and tweaks
Changed files in this update