Chrysalis Playtest update for 13 September 2023

Beta 1.2 is now available for playtesting!

Build 12182423

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the patch notes for Beta 1.2:

  • Added new Boons, Essences, and Blessings (some featuring BEES)
  • Some Boons now scale with the level of the currently controlled creature
  • Homing ranged attacks no longer follow you across the map when teleporting large distances
  • If you spend any Anima to level up your Symbiont creature, it will become a Follower when you leave it
  • Special Waves and Events will occur more often now
  • Slightly lowered Rockling base Health, increased Defense
  • Slightly Gloom Shard damage, increased Freeze duration
  • Blood of Gaea (basic heal) now heals nearby friendly units in addition to the player controlled creature
  • Fullscreen Windowed mode no longer shows behind the Windows taskbar
  • Several UI fixes and tweaks

