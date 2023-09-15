Minor update to fix a bug introduced in the previous update that stopped some Steam achievements from working. All achievements should hopefully be working properly now!
Russian Subway Dogs update for 15 September 2023
Patch Notes - Update 2.0.1 - achievement fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
