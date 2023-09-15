 Skip to content

Russian Subway Dogs update for 15 September 2023

Patch Notes - Update 2.0.1 - achievement fix

Patch Notes - Update 2.0.1 - achievement fix

Build 12182366

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor update to fix a bug introduced in the previous update that stopped some Steam achievements from working. All achievements should hopefully be working properly now!

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 762611
  • Loading history…
Linux Content Depot 762613
  • Loading history…
