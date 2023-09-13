 Skip to content

Wastelander update for 13 September 2023

Post-Launch stability patch

Build 12182247 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our first post-launch patch is here and a few days early! These changes are mostly focused around reported bugs, issues with the tutorial and general issues with the new player experience.

  • reinforce cost now displayed correctly if you have no metallurgy labs placed/connected
  • added intro tips whenever you start or load a game. This pool will be expanded as time goes on. Tips can be disabled in settings
  • added first anticheat measures
  • added time tracking to post-game stats
  • various additions to tutorial to help new players
  • fixed a crash when loading games with no building or fog in the bottom left corner tile of the board
  • fixed scrap beacon effect radius hover. Scrap beacon also now no longer self shields but comes with a scrap wall when placed
  • fixed issue where tooltips and dialogues could be displayed overtop of the loading page
  • lots of other bug fixes and improvements

