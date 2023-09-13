Post-Launch stability patch

Our first post-launch patch is here and a few days early! These changes are mostly focused around reported bugs, issues with the tutorial and general issues with the new player experience.

reinforce cost now displayed correctly if you have no metallurgy labs placed/connected

added intro tips whenever you start or load a game. This pool will be expanded as time goes on. Tips can be disabled in settings

added first anticheat measures

added time tracking to post-game stats

various additions to tutorial to help new players

fixed a crash when loading games with no building or fog in the bottom left corner tile of the board

fixed scrap beacon effect radius hover. Scrap beacon also now no longer self shields but comes with a scrap wall when placed

fixed issue where tooltips and dialogues could be displayed overtop of the loading page

lots of other bug fixes and improvements