Rage Of Towers update for 13 September 2023

patch 2 , bug fixes and new features

Build 12182070

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed the bug in all maps.
fixed optimization bug. enemies was lagging
fixed music bug in main map and main menu
fixed starting money in all maps
fixed towers electric effect
added new effects in game
make controling better.

