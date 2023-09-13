fixed the bug in all maps.
fixed optimization bug. enemies was lagging
fixed music bug in main map and main menu
fixed starting money in all maps
fixed towers electric effect
added new effects in game
make controling better.
Rage Of Towers update for 13 September 2023
patch 2 , bug fixes and new features
