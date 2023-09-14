Marauders Update | Plunder 1.3 - Explosives

Welcome, Marauders.

This is our final Plunder patch, as we head towards the next phase for Marauders: Guilds.

The next build will require three to four weeks of development, however, that doesn’t make this iteration any less special! We now have over 70 different weapons in the game, a great milestone! The addition of three new grenade types; fire, stick and impact bombs – has helped us achieve this. We will continue to produce and incorporate more weapons for the foreseeable future!

Another important addition is the recipe blueprint, helping players gain more access to Heavy MG42s and Thompsons by providing temporary crafting capabilities – this is a rare item that will make your heart pound!

Let’s get into the patch notes:

Fire Bomb

A napalm filled grenade with a very short fuse (1 second). This device creates a devastating pool of fire that inflicts 6 damage per tick, if you’re unlucky enough to be caught in its wrath. The flames blaze for ~20 seconds, but you can thwart them sooner with a fire extinguisher. This weapon is suitable for temporarily impeding enemy advances and blocking flanking routes. No one likes to be blind sided.

These grenades can be found in the grenade boxes, as well as part of the pistol loot pool.

Impact Bomb

This explosive will ignite as soon as it hits a surface (Marauders included) – dealing a hefty 90 damage with direct impact. However, has a fairly small radius and large fall off, giving it tighter concentrated power. Best to be accurate with your throws and become the victor.

Sticky Bomb

A powerful counter to the heavy shields. This grenade has a strong adhesive; making it stick to most objects, even a Marauder. It deals around 85 damage, with a faster fuse of ~1 second – but boasts a larger radius than the other grenade types, making it useful to flush enemies around the corner.

Recipe Blueprints

A new, very rare item type has been added to depots and hidden stashes. Once this item is in your stash, it temporarily unlocks a crafting recipe. Every craft reduces the item’s durability until it reaches zero. It will then be destroyed and removed from the crafting list automatically.

This can provide the holy grail of crafting options such as the Heavy MG-42, Barrel Bag and Dart Ammo, so make sure to keep an eye out for those depot tokens!

Ship Interior Expansions

As we attempt to improve breaching balance; making it more dynamic and enjoyable – all ships have had their break point increased from 4 to 7 (excluding the Red Baron Strike Frigate).

This includes re-works of the ship interior maps with the Rustbucket and Scout frigate variants; granting them a much larger and vast play space. You will be able to flank from most breach point positions, and the cockpit can now enjoy multiple exits.

Patch notes in full

Fire bomb

Sticky bomb

Impact bomb

Grenade Crate/box

Recipe Blueprint items (which can be found in hidden stashes or depots) these unlock recipes, every craft reduces their durability (they are also stackable):

Heavy MG-42

Heavy Thompson

Heavy Shield

Dart Ammo

Krasa Suppressor

Krasa Stock

Krasa Mag

Barrel Bag

Trench Gun

1911 Government.

SVT40 Drum Mag



Rustbucket and the Scout Frigate variant interior maps has been increased

Player capital ship now has new breaching areas (much like the stranded capital ship)

Starter frigate interior map update

Interceptor and Heavy frigate interiors now have new breaching areas.

Rucketbucket and scout frigate now have 7 breach locations (up from 4)

Spread no longer gets larger over time again for all weapons (back to Pre-Plunder)

Spread only gets larger when jumping for all weapons.

All interceptor, capital and heavy frigate variants now have 7 breach points (up from 4)

Npc ships (scout and interceptor) now have 2 additional green containers onboard to loot.

New grenades (sticky, impact and incendiary/flame bomb) now spawn on pistol spawner loot pools and inside grenade crates

Recipe blueprint items can now be found in hidden stashes and depot lootables

Long double barrel shotgun and the terminator shotgun now have around a 15% reduction in spread.

Visuals for showing a recipe blueprint in the crafting UI

Switched the order of the videos in the guide, so now the quick how to plays are first as they are more easy to digest

Luger P08 now has 2 reloads one for empty mag and one for loaded mag (bullets remaining in mag on reload)

Luger P08 bullet in mag is now hidden if your mag is empty when you reload

Ambient sound pass on the Terraformer raid area

Sound occlusion improvements to the Terraformer raid area

Reduced the lights that spawn when using the Flamethrower (around 30 down to 3)

LODs added to Luger P08 skel mesh

All flame and fire effects have had their GPU cost reduced

Explosive barrels can now be blow up by flamethrowers

Collision improvements for gold and copper coins to prevent them falling through the floor when dropped. various fixes (redmine)

You can now pick up items that stack into full inventory rigs

Dash or Die, Marauders!

The SIG team