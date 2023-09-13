 Skip to content

Azarine Heart update for 13 September 2023

Alpha Patch 1.3.6 - September 13th

Share · View all patches · Build 12182028

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! I'm happy to announce we're going to be pulling out of early access very very soon! Enjoy the latest patch of the game as I work diligently to pull out of EA by the end of 2023. Stay tuned!

