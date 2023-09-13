 Skip to content

Riff XR update for 13 September 2023

Build Notes: Gen Art Upgrade

Share · View all patches · Build 12182016 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Upgraded the Riff Gen Art model to support increased resolutions and quality!

  2. The Riff Corporation has opened a new Gen Art exhibit in Club Metaverse showcasing the latest styles in Cyberpunk.

  3. The Become Van Gogh exhibit has been upgraded to the latest Gen Art Tech. Thank Vinnie for pushing “Kunst.”

  4. Ghouls and Goblins have hacked certain paintings in the Mansion Hangout that now generate art using the upgraded models.

5.Addressed an issue causing crashes with HP Motion Controls

