Build Notes: Gen Art Upgrade

Upgraded the Riff Gen Art model to support increased resolutions and quality!
The Riff Corporation has opened a new Gen Art exhibit in Club Metaverse showcasing the latest styles in Cyberpunk.
The Become Van Gogh exhibit has been upgraded to the latest Gen Art Tech. Thank Vinnie for pushing “Kunst.”
Ghouls and Goblins have hacked certain paintings in the Mansion Hangout that now generate art using the upgraded models.
5.Addressed an issue causing crashes with HP Motion Controls
