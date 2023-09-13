 Skip to content

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 13 September 2023

Mission Expansion Beta Update

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 13 September 2023

Mission Expansion Beta Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This update adds the following....

  1. New transport mission to take spare parts to a M1A1 tank that's broken down. This mission can take place anywhere inside BLUFOR territory.

  2. A.I. pilots are now certified to carry cargo in either of the Lynx helicopters.

  3. New Wingman command which allows you to make them land at any point designated via the targeting pod.

If the wingman is carrying cargo and lands within 10m of a dropoff point then their cargo will automatically be unloaded to complete the mission. This allows you to fly cover for the wingman or vice versa!

  1. New bindable button control to toggle the cargo bay doors open/shut. The bay doors will automatically shut when flying faster then 75kts (or there abouts).

  2. All armed vehicles have had their targeting systems tweaked.

  3. APCs and IFVs are now much more aggressive and dangerous.

  4. A.I. updated so that BLUFOR vs REDFOR ground units will happen automatically when they are within range of each other. This will happen more often once BLUFOR companies are deployed along the front lines.

