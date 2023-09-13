Mission Expansion Beta Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12182010 · Last edited 13 September 2023 – 21:09:23 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds the following....

New transport mission to take spare parts to a M1A1 tank that's broken down. This mission can take place anywhere inside BLUFOR territory. A.I. pilots are now certified to carry cargo in either of the Lynx helicopters. New Wingman command which allows you to make them land at any point designated via the targeting pod.

If the wingman is carrying cargo and lands within 10m of a dropoff point then their cargo will automatically be unloaded to complete the mission. This allows you to fly cover for the wingman or vice versa!