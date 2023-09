Version 1.2.2 is OUT!

Changelog:

FIXED - Respawn Issue

FIXED - Lost Shader Level Ships Roof

FIXED - 4 Story Cards not showing

FIXED - Running on Fire toward left

FIXED - End level Bosses Damage dealt

FIXED - End Level Boss, Level Ships, Damage Bar

FIXED - OBJ Collision Box Cyberpunk Level

UPDATE - English Localization

We are thankful for all your feedback which helps us to make a better game, don't esitate to contact us if you are experiencing further issues playing the game. Contact us at: support@bleedingpixelsgames.com