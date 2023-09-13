Update - Zombie Wars

Greetings, Here comes the first update of the early access version of Commander: Zombie Wars.
Full list ahead.
Enhanced AI 🤖:
Experience a substantial improvement in our game's AI, providing you with more challenging and immersive gameplay.
Refined Zombie Behavior 💀:
We've addressed an issue where zombies exhibited erratic behavior when survivors were in close proximity. Now, the undead will respond with greater consistency.
Survivor Mobility 🏃:
Survivors are now more adept at relocating to new positions, ensuring they adapt effectively to evolving challenges.
AI Priority Adjustments 🎮:
We've fine-tuned the spawn priorities of AI-controlled entities, optimizing the game's balance and overall experience.
Seamless Transition 🚀:
The "Start Game" button no longer lingers on the screen after completing a round, eliminating the potential for crashes and maintaining uninterrupted gameplay.
Resource Allocation Fix 💰:
We've rectified a critical bug that was preventing players from receiving their deserved resources, ensuring a fair and rewarding gaming experience.
Auditory Enhancement 🔊:
Immerse yourself further in the game's world with newly added sounds that enhance the overall audio experience.
Fortified Camps 🏕️:
Camps will now sustain damage correctly when attacked, providing a more accurate representation of their vulnerability. Your strategic decisions are now more crucial than ever.
Stay tuned for more!
Changed files in this update