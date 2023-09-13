Update - Zombie Wars

Share · View all patches · Build 12181858 · Last edited 13 September 2023 – 21:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Here comes the first update of the early access version of Commander: Zombie Wars.

Full list ahead.

Enhanced AI 🤖:

Experience a substantial improvement in our game's AI, providing you with more challenging and immersive gameplay.

Refined Zombie Behavior 💀:

We've addressed an issue where zombies exhibited erratic behavior when survivors were in close proximity. Now, the undead will respond with greater consistency.

Survivor Mobility 🏃:

Survivors are now more adept at relocating to new positions, ensuring they adapt effectively to evolving challenges.

AI Priority Adjustments 🎮:

We've fine-tuned the spawn priorities of AI-controlled entities, optimizing the game's balance and overall experience.

Seamless Transition 🚀:

The "Start Game" button no longer lingers on the screen after completing a round, eliminating the potential for crashes and maintaining uninterrupted gameplay.

Resource Allocation Fix 💰:

We've rectified a critical bug that was preventing players from receiving their deserved resources, ensuring a fair and rewarding gaming experience.

Auditory Enhancement 🔊:

Immerse yourself further in the game's world with newly added sounds that enhance the overall audio experience.

Fortified Camps 🏕️:

Camps will now sustain damage correctly when attacked, providing a more accurate representation of their vulnerability. Your strategic decisions are now more crucial than ever.

Stay tuned for more!