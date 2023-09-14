The 1.9.6 Desirability Update Is Now Available!

Hello everyone and welcome to Update 1.9.6!
This version brings forth significant changes to the game, including a brand-new Desirability and Beautification experience. We’ve also implemented multiple Quality of Life (QOL) improvements in response to community feedback such as the sub-building flow. Without further ado, let’s get down to the details!
New Desirability System
Desirability represents the overall attractiveness of an area within your village and is at the heart of this update. In the past, the Desirability of an area was quaternary: low, average, high or very high. We’re changing this formula to a more binary approach where you have a better control over housing quality.
Housing Quality
The first thing you’ll notice when clicking on a house are new Housing Quality details, the first one of which is to be located within a Residential Area. Furthermore, in order to upgrade, a house will need the following:
- Desirable Neighborhood (away from noisy and dirty environments)
- Beautification Area (close to buildings or decorations that provide a Beautification bonus)
- Villagers of Commoner status or higher looking for such a house
Village Embellishment
As part of the new Desirability system, you’re now encouraged to beautify your village with the help of decorations. Decorations contribute to the creation of Beautification Areas, which are needed to upgrade houses from low to medium quality.
Each decoration applies its own Beautification radius according to a combination of their visual footprint and quality. Adding multiple decorative elements next to each other will increase the Beautification Area by merging their area of effect.
A new Beautification visibility layer has been added so that affected areas can be easily identified.
Housing Degradation
Housing Degradation is a new mechanic introduced in Update 1.9.6. Rather than being only able to upgrade, houses can now also degrade in quality. This happens when one of the criteria under Housing Quality is no longer met. Note that this is something you are able to control, when you decide if an area has the requirements for higher house quality or not.
Changes to Needs
Foundation was always meant to remain a calm and pleasant experience where you can play at your own pace, so it was important for us to ease down a bit the pressure of filling the needs of your villagers, especially when you have your first Commoners. As such, we’ve separated the Needs in two main categories:
- Essential Needs – must be fulfilled, else they trigger a shortage leading to a Happiness penalty
- Additional Needs – will not trigger a shortage unless they’ve been fulfilled once
This will allow you to progress at your own pace, without the pressure of your villagers leaving because of unfilled needs. Note that once filled once, the additional needs will trigger a shortage if they are not met anymore.
In the same vein, we’ve reduced the amount of information displayed in the villager window, to keep the most relevant information.
Other Improvements
Improved Monument and Sub-Building Experience
Following player feedback, we’ve made a number of changes taking aim at monuments and sub-buildings’ navigation.
Resources and Progression Tabs Modifications
The Resources tab (F3) from the Book has been simplified for easier identification of tradeable resources. Icons to purchase and sell resources are now disabled by default and only enabled if players have access to a trade route that either purchases or sells said resource.
You will also notice that the Splendor cost of each Estate unlockable from the Progression tab (F5) is now displayed in their tooltip, even if the requirements have not been reached yet.
If you haven’t already, give our latest Devlog a read if you want to learn more about what’s next for Foundation.
Changelog
New
-
Houses now have House Quality requirements to upgrade, which are displayed in their building window:
- Desirable Neighborhood
- Beautification Area
- Villager of Commoner (or above) status looking for such a house
-
Tooltips have been added to the the house window UI
-
Buildings providing Beautification now have a Beautification Area. The range is based on the decoration’s Beautification value and its visual footprint
-
Noisy or filthy buildings can create an undesirable area, which affects Neighborhood Desirability. Such is the case for the following:
- Brewery
- Butchery
- Cheesemaker
- Charcoal Hut
- Dairy Farm
- Fisher’s Hut
- Gold Smelter
- Hunter’s Hut
- Iron Smelter
- Quarries
- Sawmill
- Sheep Farm
- Stonecutter Camp
- Stonemason Hut
-
Upgraded houses can now revert to a prior level if their Desirability requirements are not met. This happens after reaching a deadline and only if players don’t remedy to the situation
-
Added the following visual filters:
- Beautification
- Undesirable Neighborhood
-
Needs are now split into two categories:
- Essential Needs (must be fulfilled)
- Additional Needs (facultative)
-
Contextual help
- Housing Quality
- Beautification
- Prosperity
-
Help menu:
- Beautification
-
Important notification : Equipping your soldiers
Update
-
Renamed the “Comfort” need to “Housing”
-
Localization
-
Help menu
- Desirability
- Housing
Balance
Legacy Desirability (House Placement)
-
Pre-1.9.6 Desirability (Legacy Desirability) has been specialized into a system that dictates Villagers where to settle
-
Beautification no longer provides Legacy Desirability
-
The following buildings provide Legacy Desirability:
- Village Center
- Churches (except Chapel and Abbatial Churches)
- Market Stalls
- Tavern’s Service Counter
- Well
-
Villagers now follow these rules:
- They settle in Residential Areas
- They settle close to the Village Center
- They aim to settle close to Need providers
- They aim to settle close to their Workplaces
-
The Desirability Visibility layer has been removed
Decorations’ Costs & Effects
-
As Beautification Decorations no longer provide Legacy Desirability; costs and Beautification values have been modified:
- Village Tree Beautification value has been increased from 1 to 2
- Village Tree upfront cost has been increased from 7 to 20 coins
- Tall Banner upfront cost has been reduced from 25 to 20 coins
- Fountain upfront cost has been reduced from 330 to 320 coins
- Plant Arch upfront cost has been reduced from 82 to 80 coins
- Knight Statue upfront cost has been reduced to 320 coins
- Sheep Statue upfront cost has been reduced from 325 to 320 coins
- Cypress upfront cost has been reduced from 47 to 45 coins
- Large Wall Banner upfront cost has been reduced from 90 to 80 coins
- Polished Stone Arch upfront cost has been reduced from 50 to 45 coins
- Stone Gateway upfront cost has been reduced from 85 to 80 coins
- Stone Arch upfront cost has been reduced from 25 to 20 coins
- Grand Fountain upfront cost has been reduced from 730 to 720 coins
- Elegant Fountain upfront cost has been reduced from 255 to 245 coins
- Marble Basin upfront cost has been reduced from 415 to 405 coins
- Elegant Stone Arch upfront cost has been reduced from 130 to 125 coins
- Polished Fountain upfront cost has been reduced from 135 to 125 coins
- Elegant Tree Planter upfront cost has been reduced from 82 to 80 coins
- Large Tree Planter upfront cost has been reduced from 127 to 125 coins
- Elegant Post upfront cost has been reduced from 47 to 45 coins
- Polished Basin upfront cost has been reduced from 135 to 125 coins
- Large Font Beautification value has been decreased from 6 to 4
- Large Font upfront cost has been reduced from 190 to 80 coins
- Small Font upfront cost has been reduced from 190 to 180 coins
- Elegant Balustrade upfront cost has been reduced from 47 to 45 coins
- Simple Tree Planter upfront cost has been reduced from 22 to 20 coins
- Polished Planter upfront cost has been reduced from 22 to 20 coins
- Wall Fountain Beautification value has been increased from 2 to 5
- Wall Fountain upfront cost has been increased from 25 to 125 coins
- Quatrefoil Basin upfront cost has been reduced from 50 to 45 coins
Masterpiece Beautification
-
Masterpiece parts now yield Beautification in addition to Splendor at no extra cost
-
Automated Fountain
- Automaton Tower, Columns yields 1 point
- Marble Basin yields 1 point
- Marble Steps yields 1 point
- Automation Tower, Spire yields 1 point
- Automaton Tower, Fountain yields 1 point
- Bird Automaton yields 1 points
- Jacquemart yields 2 points
-
Fountain Sculpture
- Fountain Pedestal, Quatrefoil yields 1 point, plus 1 point per tiling
- Fountain Pedestal, Hexagonal yields 1 point, plus 1 point per tiling
- Axe Lady, Gold yields 3 points
- Laborer, Gold yields 3 points
- Shoveler, Gold yields 3 points
- Pickman, Gold yields 3 points
- Axe Lady, Marble yields 2 points
- Laborer, Marble yields 2 points
- Laborer, Gold yields 2 points
- Shoveler, Gold yields 2 points
- Quatrefoil Basin yields 2 points
- Octogonal Basin yields 2 points
-
Gem Encrusted Cross
- Large Pedestal, Hexagonal yields 1 point, plus 1 point per tiling
- Small Pedestal, Hexagonal yields 1 point, plus 1 point per tiling
- Small Pedestal, Square yields 1 point, plus 1 point per tiling
- Large Pedestal, Square yields 1 point, plus 1 point per tiling
- Cross of the Faith yields 10 points
- Stepped Base, Hexagonal yields 2 points
- Stepped Base, Square yields 2 points
-
Knight Statue
- Octogonal Plinth yields 2 points
- Octogonal Pedestal yields 1 point
- Small Octogonal Pedestal yields 1 point
- Alcoved Pedestal yields 1 point
- Square Plinth yields 2 points
- Large Pedestal, Square yields 1 point per tiling
- Blue Banner, Swallowtail yields 1 point
- The Vainquisher, Gold yields 5 points
- The Peacekeeper, Marble yields 3 points
- Small Bowmen, Marble yields 2 points
- Small Knight, Marble yields 2 points
- Blue Banner, Round yields 1 point
-
Lush Garden
- Stone Pillar yields 1 point per tiling
- Stone Basin yields 1 point per tiling
- Bush Pergola yields 1 point
- Royal Balm Bush yields 1 point
- Stone Planter, Quatrefoil yields 1 point
- Pear Tree yields 1 point
- Plum Tree yields 1 point
- Almond Tree yields 1 point
- Stone Planter, Diamond yields 1 point
- Almond Espalier yields 1 point
- Plum Bush yields 1 point
- Stone Fountain yields 1 point
- Ogive Bush yields 1 point
- Oval Bush yields 1 point
- Roses Pergola yields 1 point
- Round Bush yields 1 point
- Stone Planter, Round yields 1 point
- Stone Bench yields 1 point
-
Officinal Garden
- Sunvines Planter yields 1 point
- Tailor’s Tongue Planter yields 1 point
- Treillis Fence yields 1 point
- Royal Balm yields 1 point
- Cleansing Fountain yields 1 point
- Sunvines Pergola yields 1 point
- Crossmint and Pennybane Planter yields 1 point
- Cattlegold Planter yields 1 point
- Rainmilk and Tailor’s Tongue Planter yields 1 point
- Knightworth Planter yields 1 point
- Seeling Planter yields 1 point
- Royal Balm Planter yields 1 point
- Crossmint Planter yields 1 point
- Rainmilk Planter yields 1 point
-
Shrine
- Stone Alcove, Wide yields 1 point
- Stone Alcove, Narrow yields 1 point
- Marble Altar, Wide yields 1 point
- Marble Alter, Narrow yields 1 point
- Votive Candle yields 1 point
- Votive Candles yields 1 point
- Indigo Spire Flower yields 1 point
- Fragrant Bouquet yields 1 point
- Pleasant Bouquet yields 1 point
- Cardinal’s Robe Flower yields 1 point
- Sunvines Cluster yields 1 point
- The Mother of Peace, Marble and Gold yields 10 points
- Stone Steps yields 1 point
- Stone Bench yields 1 point
- Votive Stone yields 1 point
-
Majestic Stained Glass
- King and Monk, Stained Glass yields 15 points
- Mother and Child, Stained Glass yields 15 points
-
Giant Gate
- Buttress yields 1 point
- Fortified Gatehouse yields 5 points, plus 1 point per tiling
- Round Turret yields 1 point
- Great Tower, Rounded yields 3 points
- Great Tower, Squared yields 3 points
- Watchtower yields 1 point
- Wooden Brattice yields 1 point
- Stone Brattice yields 1 point
- Wooden Hoarding yields 1 point
- Stone Gate yields 1 point
- Small Window, Closed yields 1 point
- Small Window yields 1 point
- Small Window, Fortified yields 1 point
- Wall Banner, Blue yields 1 point
- Wall Flag, Blue yields 1 point
- Wall Heraldic, Blue yields 1 point
- Wall Heraldic, Spliced yields 1 point
- Wall Heraldic, Splits yields 1 point
- Wall Heraldic, Striped yields 1 point
- Lancet Window yields 1 point
- Porticullis yields 1 point
-
Stone Bridge
- Beautification values have been removed from the Stone Bridge structure (its decorations still yield Beautification)
Masterpieces’ Costs, Splendor & Ordering
-
Golden Cross
- Large Pedestal, Hexagonal base Splendor yield has been reduced to 2 Splendor
- Large Pedestal, Hexagonal base Tools cost has been reduced to 5 Tools
- Large Pedestal, Hexagonal base Upkeep value has been reduced to 2 Coins
- Small Pedestal, Hexagonal base Marble cost has been reduced to 10 Marble
- Small Pedestal, Hexagonal base Tools cost has been reduced to 5 Tools
- Small Pedestal, Hexagonal tiling Tools cost has been reduced to 5 Tools
- Small Pedestal, Square base Marble cost has been reduced to 10 Marble
- Small Pedestal, Square base Tools cost has been reduced to 5 Tools
- Small Pedestal, Square tiling Tools cost has been reduced to 5 Tools
- Large Pedestal, Square base Splendor yield has been reduced to 2 Splendor
- Large Pedestal, Square base Tools cost has been reduced to 5 Tools
- Large Pedestal, Square base Upkeep value has been reduced to 2 Coins
- Stepped Base, Hexagonal base Marble cost has been reduced to 40 Marble
- Stepped Base, Square base Marble cost has been reduced to 40 Marble
- Stepped Base, Hexagonal and Stepped Base, Square have been reordered before the other bases.
-
Knight Statue
- Octagonal Plinth base Splendor is set to 2 Kingdom Splendor
- Octagonal Plinth base Upkeep is set to 2 coins
- Octagonal Plinth base Marble cost has been reduced to 30 Marble
- Octagonal Plinth base Tools cost has been reduced to 5 Tools
- Octagonal Pedestal base Splendor is set to 1 Kingdom Splendor
- Octagonal Pedestal base Upkeep is set to 2 coins
- Octagonal Pedestal base Marble cost has been reduced to 10 Marble
- Octagonal Pedestal base Tools cost has been reduced to 5 Tools
- Small Octagonal Pedestal base Splendor is set to 1 Kingdom Splendor
- Small Octagonal Pedestal base Upkeep is set to 2 coins
- Small Octagonal Pedestal base Marble cost has been reduced to 10 Marble
- Small Octagonal Pedestal base Tools cost has been reduced to 5 Tools
- Alcoved Pillar base Marble cost has been reduced to 20 Marble
- Square Plinth base Splendor is set to 2 Kingdom Splendor
- Square Plinth base Upkeep is set to 2 coins
- Square Plinth base Marble cost has been reduced to 30 Marble
- Square Plinth base Tools cost has been reduced to 5 Tools
- Removed Costs and Yields from Large Square Pedestal as it is stored in the Tiling part
-
Fountain Sculpture
- Fountain Pedestal, Quatrefoil base Splendor has been reduced to 2 Kingdom Splendor
- Fountain Pedestal, Quatrefoil base Upkeep has been reduced to 2 coins
- Fountain Pedestal, Quatrefoil tiling Marble cost has been reduced to 5 Marble
- Fountain Pedestal, Hexagonal base Splendor has been reduced to 2 Kingdom Splendor
- Fountain Pedestal, Hexagonal base Upkeep has been reduced to 2 coins
Food Grace Period Delay
- Increased Villager Food first consumption Grace Period delay to 180 days
- Increased Monastics Food first consumption Grace Period delay to 180 days
Improvements
Monuments
-
Monuments now have their own category filter in the Build menu
-
Monuments’ building windows have been cleaned in a bid to enhance the player experience:
- Down to two tabs: Monument Overview and Sub-Buildings
- Upkeep and effects have been moved below the monument’s description
- The Edit Building option now shows all Sub-Buildings with their respective Upkeeps and Effects
- Players can change the functions of existing Sub-Buildings
- Players can add more Sub-Buildings
- The list of parts in Preview mode has been simplified to only show the size and the action buttons
- The Sub-Building back button has been simplified to only show the Parent Monument’s name
- Free Build is now found at the end of all available Sub-Building functions
Book
- Resources tab (F3): label icons used for the Buy from them and Sell to them sections have been modified to up and down arrows in an effort to convey trading feedback more efficiently
- Progression tab (F5): Influence cost information for Estate unlockable elements is now displayed in the tooltips
Main Menu
- Players can now sort mods using a Date Updated filter
Other Fixes and Tweaks
Advanced Onboarding Starting Conditions
-
In addition to previous conditions, the Commoner Promotion Advanced Onboarding now checks for either:
- You have at least 30 population
- You have a job that requires a Commoner
- You have a Serf is ready to be promoted
-
Decorative Advanced Onboarding now checks for either:
- You have unlocked the first Decorative unlockable
- You have a Commoner
-
The quest for the Decorative Advanced Onboarding now requires you to unlock the first Decorative unlockable.
-
In addition to previous conditions, the Monastery Promotion now checks for either:
- You have 10 Manuscripts
- You have a job that requires a Monk/Nun
- You have reached the Tier 3 Clergy
-
Fixed incorrect notifications in the the Monastery Promotion Advanced Onboarding
-
In addition to previous conditions, the Second Food Advanced Onboarding now checks for either:
- You have at least 30 villagers
- You have a job that requires a Commoner
- You have reached the Tier 3 Common Path
Bug Fixes
- Churches could only have one masterpiece part
- Rare crash with a monk visiting a Hospitium
- The ‘Near Riverside’ masterpiece condition wasn’t updated when removing or adding an individual part
- Workers didn’t fetch additional resources if they were missing some during a work cycle
Modding-specific
- Exposed the scissors prefab for Tailors
- Vehicles can now be unassigned from agents
