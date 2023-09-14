The 1.9.6 Desirability Update Is Now Available!

Hello everyone and welcome to Update 1.9.6!

This version brings forth significant changes to the game, including a brand-new Desirability and Beautification experience. We’ve also implemented multiple Quality of Life (QOL) improvements in response to community feedback such as the sub-building flow. Without further ado, let’s get down to the details!

New Desirability System

Desirability represents the overall attractiveness of an area within your village and is at the heart of this update. In the past, the Desirability of an area was quaternary: low, average, high or very high. We’re changing this formula to a more binary approach where you have a better control over housing quality.

Housing Quality

The first thing you’ll notice when clicking on a house are new Housing Quality details, the first one of which is to be located within a Residential Area. Furthermore, in order to upgrade, a house will need the following:

Desirable Neighborhood (away from noisy and dirty environments)

Beautification Area (close to buildings or decorations that provide a Beautification bonus)

Villagers of Commoner status or higher looking for such a house

Village Embellishment

As part of the new Desirability system, you’re now encouraged to beautify your village with the help of decorations. Decorations contribute to the creation of Beautification Areas, which are needed to upgrade houses from low to medium quality.

Each decoration applies its own Beautification radius according to a combination of their visual footprint and quality. Adding multiple decorative elements next to each other will increase the Beautification Area by merging their area of effect.

A new Beautification visibility layer has been added so that affected areas can be easily identified.

Housing Degradation

Housing Degradation is a new mechanic introduced in Update 1.9.6. Rather than being only able to upgrade, houses can now also degrade in quality. This happens when one of the criteria under Housing Quality is no longer met. Note that this is something you are able to control, when you decide if an area has the requirements for higher house quality or not.

Changes to Needs

Foundation was always meant to remain a calm and pleasant experience where you can play at your own pace, so it was important for us to ease down a bit the pressure of filling the needs of your villagers, especially when you have your first Commoners. As such, we’ve separated the Needs in two main categories:

Essential Needs – must be fulfilled, else they trigger a shortage leading to a Happiness penalty

– must be fulfilled, else they trigger a shortage leading to a Happiness penalty Additional Needs – will not trigger a shortage unless they’ve been fulfilled once

This will allow you to progress at your own pace, without the pressure of your villagers leaving because of unfilled needs. Note that once filled once, the additional needs will trigger a shortage if they are not met anymore.

In the same vein, we’ve reduced the amount of information displayed in the villager window, to keep the most relevant information.

Other Improvements

Improved Monument and Sub-Building Experience

Following player feedback, we’ve made a number of changes taking aim at monuments and sub-buildings’ navigation.

Resources and Progression Tabs Modifications

The Resources tab (F3) from the Book has been simplified for easier identification of tradeable resources. Icons to purchase and sell resources are now disabled by default and only enabled if players have access to a trade route that either purchases or sells said resource.

You will also notice that the Splendor cost of each Estate unlockable from the Progression tab (F5) is now displayed in their tooltip, even if the requirements have not been reached yet.

If you haven’t already, give our latest Devlog a read if you want to learn more about what’s next for Foundation.

Changelog

New

Houses now have House Quality requirements to upgrade, which are displayed in their building window: Desirable Neighborhood Beautification Area Villager of Commoner (or above) status looking for such a house

Tooltips have been added to the the house window UI

Buildings providing Beautification now have a Beautification Area. The range is based on the decoration’s Beautification value and its visual footprint

Noisy or filthy buildings can create an undesirable area, which affects Neighborhood Desirability. Such is the case for the following: Brewery Butchery Cheesemaker Charcoal Hut Dairy Farm Fisher’s Hut Gold Smelter Hunter’s Hut Iron Smelter Quarries Sawmill Sheep Farm Stonecutter Camp Stonemason Hut

Upgraded houses can now revert to a prior level if their Desirability requirements are not met. This happens after reaching a deadline and only if players don’t remedy to the situation

Added the following visual filters: Beautification Undesirable Neighborhood

Needs are now split into two categories: Essential Needs (must be fulfilled) Additional Needs (facultative)

Contextual help Housing Quality Beautification Prosperity

Help menu: Beautification

Important notification : Equipping your soldiers

Renamed the “Comfort” need to “Housing”

Localization

Help menu Desirability Housing



Balance

Legacy Desirability (House Placement)

Pre-1.9.6 Desirability (Legacy Desirability) has been specialized into a system that dictates Villagers where to settle

Beautification no longer provides Legacy Desirability

The following buildings provide Legacy Desirability: Village Center Churches (except Chapel and Abbatial Churches) Market Stalls Tavern’s Service Counter Well

Villagers now follow these rules: They settle in Residential Areas They settle close to the Village Center They aim to settle close to Need providers They aim to settle close to their Workplaces

The Desirability Visibility layer has been removed

Decorations’ Costs & Effects

As Beautification Decorations no longer provide Legacy Desirability; costs and Beautification values have been modified: Village Tree Beautification value has been increased from 1 to 2 Village Tree upfront cost has been increased from 7 to 20 coins Tall Banner upfront cost has been reduced from 25 to 20 coins Fountain upfront cost has been reduced from 330 to 320 coins Plant Arch upfront cost has been reduced from 82 to 80 coins Knight Statue upfront cost has been reduced to 320 coins Sheep Statue upfront cost has been reduced from 325 to 320 coins Cypress upfront cost has been reduced from 47 to 45 coins Large Wall Banner upfront cost has been reduced from 90 to 80 coins Polished Stone Arch upfront cost has been reduced from 50 to 45 coins Stone Gateway upfront cost has been reduced from 85 to 80 coins Stone Arch upfront cost has been reduced from 25 to 20 coins Grand Fountain upfront cost has been reduced from 730 to 720 coins Elegant Fountain upfront cost has been reduced from 255 to 245 coins Marble Basin upfront cost has been reduced from 415 to 405 coins Elegant Stone Arch upfront cost has been reduced from 130 to 125 coins Polished Fountain upfront cost has been reduced from 135 to 125 coins Elegant Tree Planter upfront cost has been reduced from 82 to 80 coins Large Tree Planter upfront cost has been reduced from 127 to 125 coins Elegant Post upfront cost has been reduced from 47 to 45 coins Polished Basin upfront cost has been reduced from 135 to 125 coins Large Font Beautification value has been decreased from 6 to 4 Large Font upfront cost has been reduced from 190 to 80 coins Small Font upfront cost has been reduced from 190 to 180 coins Elegant Balustrade upfront cost has been reduced from 47 to 45 coins Simple Tree Planter upfront cost has been reduced from 22 to 20 coins Polished Planter upfront cost has been reduced from 22 to 20 coins Wall Fountain Beautification value has been increased from 2 to 5 Wall Fountain upfront cost has been increased from 25 to 125 coins Quatrefoil Basin upfront cost has been reduced from 50 to 45 coins



Masterpiece Beautification

Masterpiece parts now yield Beautification in addition to Splendor at no extra cost

Automated Fountain Automaton Tower, Columns yields 1 point Marble Basin yields 1 point Marble Steps yields 1 point Automation Tower, Spire yields 1 point Automaton Tower, Fountain yields 1 point Bird Automaton yields 1 points Jacquemart yields 2 points

Fountain Sculpture Fountain Pedestal, Quatrefoil yields 1 point, plus 1 point per tiling Fountain Pedestal, Hexagonal yields 1 point, plus 1 point per tiling Axe Lady, Gold yields 3 points Laborer, Gold yields 3 points Shoveler, Gold yields 3 points Pickman, Gold yields 3 points Axe Lady, Marble yields 2 points Laborer, Marble yields 2 points Laborer, Gold yields 2 points Shoveler, Gold yields 2 points Quatrefoil Basin yields 2 points Octogonal Basin yields 2 points

Gem Encrusted Cross Large Pedestal, Hexagonal yields 1 point, plus 1 point per tiling Small Pedestal, Hexagonal yields 1 point, plus 1 point per tiling Small Pedestal, Square yields 1 point, plus 1 point per tiling Large Pedestal, Square yields 1 point, plus 1 point per tiling Cross of the Faith yields 10 points Stepped Base, Hexagonal yields 2 points Stepped Base, Square yields 2 points

Knight Statue Octogonal Plinth yields 2 points Octogonal Pedestal yields 1 point Small Octogonal Pedestal yields 1 point Alcoved Pedestal yields 1 point Square Plinth yields 2 points Large Pedestal, Square yields 1 point per tiling Blue Banner, Swallowtail yields 1 point The Vainquisher, Gold yields 5 points The Peacekeeper, Marble yields 3 points Small Bowmen, Marble yields 2 points Small Knight, Marble yields 2 points Blue Banner, Round yields 1 point

Lush Garden Stone Pillar yields 1 point per tiling Stone Basin yields 1 point per tiling Bush Pergola yields 1 point Royal Balm Bush yields 1 point Stone Planter, Quatrefoil yields 1 point Pear Tree yields 1 point Plum Tree yields 1 point Almond Tree yields 1 point Stone Planter, Diamond yields 1 point Almond Espalier yields 1 point Plum Bush yields 1 point Stone Fountain yields 1 point Ogive Bush yields 1 point Oval Bush yields 1 point Roses Pergola yields 1 point Round Bush yields 1 point Stone Planter, Round yields 1 point Stone Bench yields 1 point

Officinal Garden Sunvines Planter yields 1 point Tailor’s Tongue Planter yields 1 point Treillis Fence yields 1 point Royal Balm yields 1 point Cleansing Fountain yields 1 point Sunvines Pergola yields 1 point Crossmint and Pennybane Planter yields 1 point Cattlegold Planter yields 1 point Rainmilk and Tailor’s Tongue Planter yields 1 point Knightworth Planter yields 1 point Seeling Planter yields 1 point Royal Balm Planter yields 1 point Crossmint Planter yields 1 point Rainmilk Planter yields 1 point

Shrine Stone Alcove, Wide yields 1 point Stone Alcove, Narrow yields 1 point Marble Altar, Wide yields 1 point Marble Alter, Narrow yields 1 point Votive Candle yields 1 point Votive Candles yields 1 point Indigo Spire Flower yields 1 point Fragrant Bouquet yields 1 point Pleasant Bouquet yields 1 point Cardinal’s Robe Flower yields 1 point Sunvines Cluster yields 1 point The Mother of Peace, Marble and Gold yields 10 points Stone Steps yields 1 point Stone Bench yields 1 point Votive Stone yields 1 point

Majestic Stained Glass King and Monk, Stained Glass yields 15 points Mother and Child, Stained Glass yields 15 points

Giant Gate Buttress yields 1 point Fortified Gatehouse yields 5 points, plus 1 point per tiling Round Turret yields 1 point Great Tower, Rounded yields 3 points Great Tower, Squared yields 3 points Watchtower yields 1 point Wooden Brattice yields 1 point Stone Brattice yields 1 point Wooden Hoarding yields 1 point Stone Gate yields 1 point Small Window, Closed yields 1 point Small Window yields 1 point Small Window, Fortified yields 1 point Wall Banner, Blue yields 1 point Wall Flag, Blue yields 1 point Wall Heraldic, Blue yields 1 point Wall Heraldic, Spliced yields 1 point Wall Heraldic, Splits yields 1 point Wall Heraldic, Striped yields 1 point Lancet Window yields 1 point Porticullis yields 1 point

Stone Bridge Beautification values have been removed from the Stone Bridge structure (its decorations still yield Beautification)



Masterpieces’ Costs, Splendor & Ordering

Golden Cross Large Pedestal, Hexagonal base Splendor yield has been reduced to 2 Splendor Large Pedestal, Hexagonal base Tools cost has been reduced to 5 Tools Large Pedestal, Hexagonal base Upkeep value has been reduced to 2 Coins Small Pedestal, Hexagonal base Marble cost has been reduced to 10 Marble Small Pedestal, Hexagonal base Tools cost has been reduced to 5 Tools Small Pedestal, Hexagonal tiling Tools cost has been reduced to 5 Tools Small Pedestal, Square base Marble cost has been reduced to 10 Marble Small Pedestal, Square base Tools cost has been reduced to 5 Tools Small Pedestal, Square tiling Tools cost has been reduced to 5 Tools Large Pedestal, Square base Splendor yield has been reduced to 2 Splendor Large Pedestal, Square base Tools cost has been reduced to 5 Tools Large Pedestal, Square base Upkeep value has been reduced to 2 Coins Stepped Base, Hexagonal base Marble cost has been reduced to 40 Marble Stepped Base, Square base Marble cost has been reduced to 40 Marble Stepped Base, Hexagonal and Stepped Base, Square have been reordered before the other bases.

Knight Statue Octagonal Plinth base Splendor is set to 2 Kingdom Splendor Octagonal Plinth base Upkeep is set to 2 coins Octagonal Plinth base Marble cost has been reduced to 30 Marble Octagonal Plinth base Tools cost has been reduced to 5 Tools Octagonal Pedestal base Splendor is set to 1 Kingdom Splendor Octagonal Pedestal base Upkeep is set to 2 coins Octagonal Pedestal base Marble cost has been reduced to 10 Marble Octagonal Pedestal base Tools cost has been reduced to 5 Tools Small Octagonal Pedestal base Splendor is set to 1 Kingdom Splendor Small Octagonal Pedestal base Upkeep is set to 2 coins Small Octagonal Pedestal base Marble cost has been reduced to 10 Marble Small Octagonal Pedestal base Tools cost has been reduced to 5 Tools Alcoved Pillar base Marble cost has been reduced to 20 Marble Square Plinth base Splendor is set to 2 Kingdom Splendor Square Plinth base Upkeep is set to 2 coins Square Plinth base Marble cost has been reduced to 30 Marble Square Plinth base Tools cost has been reduced to 5 Tools Removed Costs and Yields from Large Square Pedestal as it is stored in the Tiling part

Fountain Sculpture Fountain Pedestal, Quatrefoil base Splendor has been reduced to 2 Kingdom Splendor Fountain Pedestal, Quatrefoil base Upkeep has been reduced to 2 coins Fountain Pedestal, Quatrefoil tiling Marble cost has been reduced to 5 Marble Fountain Pedestal, Hexagonal base Splendor has been reduced to 2 Kingdom Splendor Fountain Pedestal, Hexagonal base Upkeep has been reduced to 2 coins



Food Grace Period Delay

Increased Villager Food first consumption Grace Period delay to 180 days

Increased Monastics Food first consumption Grace Period delay to 180 days

Improvements

Monuments

Monuments now have their own category filter in the Build menu

Monuments’ building windows have been cleaned in a bid to enhance the player experience: Down to two tabs: Monument Overview and Sub-Buildings Upkeep and effects have been moved below the monument’s description The Edit Building option now shows all Sub-Buildings with their respective Upkeeps and Effects Players can change the functions of existing Sub-Buildings Players can add more Sub-Buildings The list of parts in Preview mode has been simplified to only show the size and the action buttons The Sub-Building back button has been simplified to only show the Parent Monument’s name Free Build is now found at the end of all available Sub-Building functions



Book

Resources tab (F3): label icons used for the Buy from them and Sell to them sections have been modified to up and down arrows in an effort to convey trading feedback more efficiently

Progression tab (F5): Influence cost information for Estate unlockable elements is now displayed in the tooltips

Main Menu

Players can now sort mods using a Date Updated filter

Other Fixes and Tweaks

Advanced Onboarding Starting Conditions

In addition to previous conditions, the Commoner Promotion Advanced Onboarding now checks for either: You have at least 30 population You have a job that requires a Commoner You have a Serf is ready to be promoted

Decorative Advanced Onboarding now checks for either: You have unlocked the first Decorative unlockable You have a Commoner

The quest for the Decorative Advanced Onboarding now requires you to unlock the first Decorative unlockable.

In addition to previous conditions, the Monastery Promotion now checks for either: You have 10 Manuscripts You have a job that requires a Monk/Nun You have reached the Tier 3 Clergy

Fixed incorrect notifications in the the Monastery Promotion Advanced Onboarding

In addition to previous conditions, the Second Food Advanced Onboarding now checks for either: You have at least 30 villagers You have a job that requires a Commoner You have reached the Tier 3 Common Path



Bug Fixes

Churches could only have one masterpiece part

Rare crash with a monk visiting a Hospitium

The ‘Near Riverside’ masterpiece condition wasn’t updated when removing or adding an individual part

Workers didn’t fetch additional resources if they were missing some during a work cycle

Modding-specific