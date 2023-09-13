 Skip to content

Shoujo City update for 13 September 2023

Update 1.9

Share · View all patches · Build 12181682 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New deer in the shrine map. To feed them, buy deer crackers and walk towards deer with a cracker placed in your "hand" slot.
  • Generic packages for some food items are replaced with actual 3D models: daikon, carrot, cucumber, shiitake, sweet potato, egg, omurice, fried egg, tonjiru, gyoza.
  • New umbrella with cat and dots pattern (sold in covenience store).
  • Redesign of mini-PC (one of three PCs sold in the convenience store).
  • Added a few small details (signs, cash registers, etc.) in school, Akihabara, and Summer Town map.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented girlfriend sitting on a chair to play piano (chairs were too close).
  • Corrected a minor error with position of food spawned on tables.

