Update 1.9

- New deer in the shrine map. To feed them, buy deer crackers and walk towards deer with a cracker placed in your "hand" slot.
- Generic packages for some food items are replaced with actual 3D models: daikon, carrot, cucumber, shiitake, sweet potato, egg, omurice, fried egg, tonjiru, gyoza.
- New umbrella with cat and dots pattern (sold in covenience store).
- Redesign of mini-PC (one of three PCs sold in the convenience store).
- Added a few small details (signs, cash registers, etc.) in school, Akihabara, and Summer Town map.
- Fixed a bug that prevented girlfriend sitting on a chair to play piano (chairs were too close).
- Corrected a minor error with position of food spawned on tables.
Changed files in this update