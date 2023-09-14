 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak update for 14 September 2023

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak 1.4.2 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12181639 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have released the Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak 1.4.2 Update to all players today. This update, which addresses some of the desync and lobby issues that we’ve seen in online multiplayer games recently, should download automatically; if you’re having trouble, try restarting your Steam or EGS client.

  • Fixed an issue where full match desyncs would occur on the Khar-Toba level
  • Fixed an issue where leaderboards results were not calculated or displayed properly
  • Fixed an issue causing match start countdown timer to be interrupted by another player attempting to join the lobby
  • Fixed an issue that would prevent the host of a 4+ player lobby to start the match after one of the players would leave the lobby

If you encounter any issues with this update, please submit a ticket to Gearbox Support.

We thank the Homeworld community for its continued support. Please stay tuned to Homeworld social channels, as well as [homeworlduniverse.com](homeworlduniverse.com), for more information on Homeworld 3 as we approach launch in February 2024.

👇 WISHLIST NOW 👇
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1840080/Homeworld_3/

Changed files in this update

Homeworld : Deserts Of Kharak Main Depot 281611
  • Loading history…
Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak win32 Depot 281612
  • Loading history…
Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak win64 Depot 281613
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link