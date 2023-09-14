We have released the Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak 1.4.2 Update to all players today. This update, which addresses some of the desync and lobby issues that we’ve seen in online multiplayer games recently, should download automatically; if you’re having trouble, try restarting your Steam or EGS client.

Fixed an issue where full match desyncs would occur on the Khar-Toba level

Fixed an issue where leaderboards results were not calculated or displayed properly

Fixed an issue causing match start countdown timer to be interrupted by another player attempting to join the lobby

Fixed an issue that would prevent the host of a 4+ player lobby to start the match after one of the players would leave the lobby

If you encounter any issues with this update, please submit a ticket to Gearbox Support.

We thank the Homeworld community for its continued support. Please stay tuned to Homeworld social channels, as well as [homeworlduniverse.com](homeworlduniverse.com), for more information on Homeworld 3 as we approach launch in February 2024.

