Patch v1.7.3

This patch fixes a few more recently reported issues.
General
- Fixed: visual unit icons stopped working
- Limited livery description length in livery selection browser
- Fixed lightmap in main menu scene
Equipment
- Improved gun turret targeting computer for drag and wind
- Increased M230 shot spread
- Fixed: AGM-27 falls short of target
- Fixed: Gun turret CCIP reticle was incorrect in some circumstances
- Changed gun turret to speedlock based on indicated airspeed instead of true airspeed
Units
- Fixed enemy artillery model LODs when destroyed
AV-42C
- Fixed: soldiers were stuck to the ground when boarding the passenger bay
Multiplayer
- Fixed: Trigger event actions did not fire properly for clients
- Fixed: Changed wind settings did not sync for late joiner
- Fixed: forced alt-spawn desync for late-joiner
Map Editor
- Fixed: Decoupled water depth texture recalculation from terrain recalculation so editing doesn't halt while recalculating water depth
Changed files in this update