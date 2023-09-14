 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VTOL VR update for 14 September 2023

Patch v1.7.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12181504 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes a few more recently reported issues.

General  
- Fixed: visual unit icons stopped working  
- Limited livery description length in livery selection browser  
- Fixed lightmap in main menu scene  
Equipment  
- Improved gun turret targeting computer for drag and wind  
- Increased M230 shot spread  
- Fixed: AGM-27 falls short of target  
- Fixed: Gun turret CCIP reticle was incorrect in some circumstances  
- Changed gun turret to speedlock based on indicated airspeed instead of true airspeed  
Units  
- Fixed enemy artillery model LODs when destroyed  
AV-42C  
- Fixed: soldiers were stuck to the ground when boarding the passenger bay  
Multiplayer  
- Fixed: Trigger event actions did not fire properly for clients  
- Fixed: Changed wind settings did not sync for late joiner  
- Fixed: forced alt-spawn desync for late-joiner  
Map Editor  
- Fixed: Decoupled water depth texture recalculation from terrain recalculation so editing doesn't halt while recalculating water depth

Changed files in this update

VTOL VR Content Depot 667971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link