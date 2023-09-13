Fixed a bug where the head would disappear on the raft.
Fixed a bug where island2 was not displayed in the car.
Fixed a bug with missing textures on the blue SUV.
Other small bug fixes.
Added a new robot with rockets.(И
Deserted "Firefly Islands": Chronicles update for 13 September 2023
Patch1
Fixed a bug where the head would disappear on the raft.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update