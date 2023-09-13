 Skip to content

Deserted "Firefly Islands": Chronicles update for 13 September 2023

Patch1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where the head would disappear on the raft.
Fixed a bug where island2 was not displayed in the car.
Fixed a bug with missing textures on the blue SUV.
Other small bug fixes.
Added a new robot with rockets.(И

