Remnant II update for 14 September 2023

Remnant 2 Hot Fix Notes: 387,526

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--Bug Fixes--

[ Progression]

• Progression Blocker: Fixed an issue where the game would not progress past the Remnant II logo screen from some players.

