BUG FIXES
. when "to the player" is specified in the orientation of the WAVE category, it is only applied to the first enemy
. after viewing Highscores in the main menu, exiting the Highscore board causes all audio to drop out
. bullets could kill an invincible enemy [regression]
. inputting anything into the timer trigger puts the value to 9999.0
SHMUP Creator update for 13 September 2023
Hotfix: 1.5.1
