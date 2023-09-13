 Skip to content

SHMUP Creator update for 13 September 2023

Hotfix: 1.5.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIXES
. when "to the player" is specified in the orientation of the WAVE category, it is only applied to the first enemy
. after viewing Highscores in the main menu, exiting the Highscore board causes all audio to drop out
. bullets could kill an invincible enemy [regression]
. inputting anything into the timer trigger puts the value to 9999.0

