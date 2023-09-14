Eav 20.3 is now live!

Eav 20.3, Rogue Mode is finally upon us Mortal, take up arms to prove your worth... Introducing a new, endless game mode that you can casually enjoy or even competitively compete in!

Rogue Mode, Originally supposed to be locked for after the campaign, this mode is not be underestimated Mortal. The demons here will hit harder than Chapter 18 and prove to be a real thorn in your side until your begin to grow stronger. You can play Rogue mode whenever you want, but a recommendation will show if you have not completed the campaign. (Mode features every demon type + boss variant) When entering Rogue, a random "realm" will be selected alongside a random difficulty ranging from Beginner to Hell. (depending on rank) The loot is randomized and you may not always find what you need, this is when the shop comes in.

All possible Difficulty rolls:

Beginner

Easy

Medium

Hard

Expert

Master

Hell





Ranks

As you exorcise the demonic hordes, you will accumulate experience points. Once enough points have been earned, you will then rank up and your rank icon may change. Your experience is measured by the yellow bar located above your SteamID in the Rogue menu. Higher ranks will unlock access to new titles to display on your Rogue profile.

Titles

Customization for your Rogue profile, equip unlocked titles to be displayed onto your personal profile. Unique titles will display custom colors and animations when selected. When hovering a locked title, it's requirements will be displayed below. I plan to expand this feature to also show up alongside your SteamID on the leaderboard ladder at some point.

Money

When exploring, you may occasionally find money pickups scattered through out the realms. This meta currency will carry over through death, use this to your advantage to gain an edge when starting anew or to resupply at the shop. Many valuable weapons and items can be purchased from the shop to improve your circumstances. You may also sell unwanted items or extra weapons for more money.





Rogue Items

Some new item pickups have been added exclusively for Rogue mode.

Experience Tomes will increase your experience multiplier. The multiplier is reset upon death.

will increase your experience multiplier. The multiplier is reset upon death. Coins will give you a random small amount of money.

will give you a random small amount of money. Cash will give you a random average amount of money.

will give you a random average amount of money. Gold will give you a set large amount of money.

Events

There is currently only one event that can randomize throughout all of the realms, that of course being the Omen portals. However, instead of being rewarded with resurrections, you will now earn experience and money for each one you complete. They still will require a Omen Stone and might be quite sketchy for lesser geared Mortals. Expect new events in the future with new seasons.

Steam Leaderboards

Want to prove you are the best slayer? Conquer the ladder and claim rewards exclusive to the current season. The score for this leaderboard is experience, the more you accumulate - the higher you will climb. Death will reset this though, so tread carefully Mortal...

Seasons

The competitive ladder will be broken up into separate seasons, each with their own unique reward challenges. Complete these challenges to unlock season exclusive content most of which will be cosmetic/profile items. Plans for weapon skins/customization are next, these will be added to the reward pools indefinitely. Make sure to play this season to claim the exclusive "O.G." pre-season title!

Immortals Hall

If season challenges aren't enough, how about being forever Immortalized into the game? The Immortals Hall will consist of each season's top slayer at the end of a season. This 1st place spot will be chosen when rolling out the next season, so be sure to check your position often if you wish to be Immortalized. Offensive or very derogatory SteamIDs will NOT be chosen and the next in ladder will be selected!*

New Statistics, have been added exclusively for Rogue mode. Though only a few to start, this category will eventually grow in time.

Sprinting Animations, have made a return after some time. I had disabled them due to many issues, but finally gotten around to fixing them. Simplistic yet effective, your weapon will no longer just 'float' along faster when sprinting and the general feel has been improved. Aiming down sights while sprinting is not possible anymore, so choose the right time when to engage.

New Fading Weapon HUD Icons , will appear and fade when selecting weapons. Just a minor quality of life addition to weapon switching.

_A huge update, probably my largest thus far in terms of new content. I really hope you Mortals enjoy the new game mode as I did making it! It was a daunting challenge considering all of the moving parts to get it working- but we are finally here. I wanted to include so much more in terms of cosmetics and unlocks, but unfortunately have other aspects that need to be finished first.

I will now be switching gears over to Champion and Secret content creation. This does not mean I will ignore Rogue mode! I'll be monitoring it closely, ensuring everyone is on a fair playing field and that things are not breaking down. Expect general fixes/balances and even possibly new realms in between work on the bonus content.

Embrace Immortality... Good Luck!_

Eav 20.3

Patch Notes

279.8 mb