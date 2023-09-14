Eav 20.3 is now live!

Eav 20.3, Rogue Mode is finally upon us Mortal, take up arms to prove your worth... Introducing a new, endless game mode that you can casually enjoy or even competitively compete in!
Rogue Mode, Originally supposed to be locked for after the campaign, this mode is not be underestimated Mortal. The demons here will hit harder than Chapter 18 and prove to be a real thorn in your side until your begin to grow stronger. You can play Rogue mode whenever you want, but a recommendation will show if you have not completed the campaign. (Mode features every demon type + boss variant) When entering Rogue, a random "realm" will be selected alongside a random difficulty ranging from Beginner to Hell. (depending on rank) The loot is randomized and you may not always find what you need, this is when the shop comes in.
All possible Difficulty rolls:
- Beginner
- Easy
- Medium
- Hard
- Expert
- Master
- Hell
Ranks
As you exorcise the demonic hordes, you will accumulate experience points. Once enough points have been earned, you will then rank up and your rank icon may change. Your experience is measured by the yellow bar located above your SteamID in the Rogue menu. Higher ranks will unlock access to new titles to display on your Rogue profile.
Titles
Customization for your Rogue profile, equip unlocked titles to be displayed onto your personal profile. Unique titles will display custom colors and animations when selected. When hovering a locked title, it's requirements will be displayed below. I plan to expand this feature to also show up alongside your SteamID on the leaderboard ladder at some point.
Money
When exploring, you may occasionally find money pickups scattered through out the realms. This meta currency will carry over through death, use this to your advantage to gain an edge when starting anew or to resupply at the shop. Many valuable weapons and items can be purchased from the shop to improve your circumstances. You may also sell unwanted items or extra weapons for more money.
Rogue Items
Some new item pickups have been added exclusively for Rogue mode.
- Experience Tomes will increase your experience multiplier. The multiplier is reset upon death.
- Coins will give you a random small amount of money.
- Cash will give you a random average amount of money.
- Gold will give you a set large amount of money.
Events
There is currently only one event that can randomize throughout all of the realms, that of course being the Omen portals. However, instead of being rewarded with resurrections, you will now earn experience and money for each one you complete. They still will require a Omen Stone and might be quite sketchy for lesser geared Mortals. Expect new events in the future with new seasons.
Steam Leaderboards
Want to prove you are the best slayer? Conquer the ladder and claim rewards exclusive to the current season. The score for this leaderboard is experience, the more you accumulate - the higher you will climb. Death will reset this though, so tread carefully Mortal...
Seasons
The competitive ladder will be broken up into separate seasons, each with their own unique reward challenges. Complete these challenges to unlock season exclusive content most of which will be cosmetic/profile items. Plans for weapon skins/customization are next, these will be added to the reward pools indefinitely. Make sure to play this season to claim the exclusive "O.G." pre-season title!
Immortals Hall
If season challenges aren't enough, how about being forever Immortalized into the game? The Immortals Hall will consist of each season's top slayer at the end of a season. This 1st place spot will be chosen when rolling out the next season, so be sure to check your position often if you wish to be Immortalized. Offensive or very derogatory SteamIDs will NOT be chosen and the next in ladder will be selected!*
New Statistics, have been added exclusively for Rogue mode. Though only a few to start, this category will eventually grow in time.
Sprinting Animations, have made a return after some time. I had disabled them due to many issues, but finally gotten around to fixing them. Simplistic yet effective, your weapon will no longer just 'float' along faster when sprinting and the general feel has been improved. Aiming down sights while sprinting is not possible anymore, so choose the right time when to engage.
New Fading Weapon HUD Icons , will appear and fade when selecting weapons. Just a minor quality of life addition to weapon switching.
_A huge update, probably my largest thus far in terms of new content. I really hope you Mortals enjoy the new game mode as I did making it! It was a daunting challenge considering all of the moving parts to get it working- but we are finally here. I wanted to include so much more in terms of cosmetics and unlocks, but unfortunately have other aspects that need to be finished first.
I will now be switching gears over to Champion and Secret content creation. This does not mean I will ignore Rogue mode! I'll be monitoring it closely, ensuring everyone is on a fair playing field and that things are not breaking down. Expect general fixes/balances and even possibly new realms in between work on the bonus content.
Embrace Immortality... Good Luck!_
Eav 20.3
Patch Notes
279.8 mb
-
Added new rogue game mode
-
Added 30 new rogue realms
-
Added new weapon sprinting animations
-
Added new fading weapon HUD icons
-
Added new armour break sound indication
-
Added new biohazard/radioactive ambient sfx
-
Added ui detailing to act selections buttons
-
Changed mac10 reload sfx
-
Changed ppsh +akimbo weapon fire sfx
-
Changed akimbo makarov firerate from 0.24 to 0.2
-
Changed akimbo m1911 firerate from 0.19 to 0.15
-
Changed HUD's weapon text color from grey to red
-
Changed HUD's inventory numbers color from black to red
-
Changed weapon sway from 5 to 50 to compliment ads changes
-
Changed soul harvester demon choke to now damage the player
-
Changed doom knight demon shockwave collider from knockback to area damage
-
Changed imp demon attack range from 2 to 1.5
-
Changed boss fight atmosphere sfx, chapter 18
-
Changed ending cinematic sfx, chapter 18
-
Fixed an issue w/ fire damage causing screen shake
-
Fixed an issue w/ the last weapon hotkey not working for the ppsh +akimbo
-
Fixed an issue w/ player gravity while resurrecting when the player had died mid-jump
-
Fixed an issue w/ imp fire timers not resetting when out of range
-
Fixed an issue w/ lights disabling during demon intro cinematic, chapter 3
-
Fixed an issue w/ player y coordinate positioning during spawn
-
Fixed a rare issue w/ player jumps not resetting, particularly in caves
-
Resized inventory HUD numbers to be consistent
