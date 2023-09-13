Patch 2.0.0.68 | September 13th 2023

-Animated Return Holes
-Added caution signs to areas containing pits of instant death
-Replaced 2 screen images
-various sprite additions
-various adjustments
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Animated Return Holes
-Added caution signs to areas containing pits of instant death
-Replaced 2 screen images
-various sprite additions
-various adjustments
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update