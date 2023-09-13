 Skip to content

Jacob's Quest update for 13 September 2023

Version 1.5.0 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12181182 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-We've made some changes to the Proton version of the game, more specifically, an error is resolved which throws an exception 'Jacob's Quest Cache' when attempting to play on Steam Deck. We cannot yet guarantee compatibility 100% as of yet but are making major strides making Jacob's Quest cross-platform friendly.
-We've also fixed some bugs in the mainline version of the game.

