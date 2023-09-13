- Fixed an issue with loading campaign mode fortification puzzles after a certain problematic puzzle was attempted to be loaded.
- Fixed an issue with loading a tutorial which asks for player input on the first node. It was previously marking the options of where to play next on the board, which was not intended when asking the player to decide where to play.
The Conquest of Go update for 13 September 2023
Patch 0.27.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
