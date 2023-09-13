Patch Notes 0.7.2.2

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.7.2.2 (09/13/2023)

-Skills now get more damage from the base attack damage stat.

-Assassin's Hemorrhage skill now only does non-critic damage and the damage is now x2 of the base attack damage instead of x3.

-Fixed the problem where second weapon slot upgrade of Assassin was giving 0.01 critic damage per upgrade, instead of 0.005.

-Assassin's Illusive Drain passive now heals for 1.5% instead of 3%.

-Weapon and relic calculation is changed. After that, the stats of relics and set bonuses got increased.

-Fixed the problem where Champion Bosses couldn't hit melee.

-Fixed the loot drop system on Champion Bosses.

-Increase the loot count from Champion Bosses.

-Increase the damage, defence and action speed of Champion Bosses.

-Increase the damage and defence of The Witch on Conquer.

-Fixed the problem where some Conquer Objectives were not registering after Mayhem 10.

-Removed Mayhem traps from Labyrinth.

-Fixed the problem where timed challenges were starting while in safe zone.

-Fixed the problem where the map challenge window were getting stuck on the screen.

-Fixed the problem where Outskirts map scroll wasn't dropping.